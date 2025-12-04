Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report 12-4-2025

Virginia’s 2025 Voters Usher in a New Era

Virginia’s 2025 statewide elections are more than just a Democratic clean sweep. They confirm a powerful new progressive mandate from voters demanding bold action and fresh leadership. Every single locality in the state shifted left, making Abigail Spanberger’s election as governor a resounding call for change and a renewed commitment to progress.

The Democratic ticket, led by Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones, won double-digit victories and flipped 13 House of Delegates seats. Even strong Republican counties like Spotsylvania shifted decisively leftward. Spanberger’s coalition drew from energized young voters, revived Asian-American and Latino turnout, and “economy-first” citizens tired of policies that are making it harder every day for working families to stay afloat.

Voters sent a clear message: they want economic fairness, robust voting rights, and a government that answers to them. The new Democratic majority, now 64–36 in the House, is positioned to deliver transformational reforms in labor rights and tax policy.

The scale of this progressive mandate is unprecedented: every jurisdiction moved at least 4.7 points left, and some by over 20 points. This powerful momentum will reshape Virginia’s future and set a model for national change, and when voters ask for bold progress, leaders must deliver.

While Abigail Spanberger led the ticket as a moderate, the results suggest voters weren’t demanding moderation. Delegate Bobby Orrock, a confirmed moderate Republican who represented his district without scandal for 35 years, lost to 35 year old Delegate-elect Nicole Cole. An electorate looking for moderation would have rewarded Delegate Orrock’s record, but his district chose Cole’s platform of affordable housing, environmental protection, and protecting public schools from the Republican agenda.

All of this speaks to a new day for the Commonwealth, a future built on justice, opportunity, and the values of a diverse, energized electorate. Richmond is buzzing with post-election energy as the General Assembly prepares for a transformative year. End-of-year commission meetings are underway, including:

The Commission to End Hunger and the Joint Commission to Oversee the Transition of the Commonwealth into a Cannabis Retail Market.

The Behavioral Health Commission is finalizing recommendations to address the surge in autism-related service needs, proposing expanded access and support for community providers.

The Commission on Electric Utility Regulation is expected to present on solar energy siting and how to balance clean energy targets with local land use needs to deliver reduced utility bills.

These commissions and many more will submit reports and legislative recommendations in December and January. Already topics such as increasing the minimum wage, increasing availability of low-cost broadband services, and maintaining access to healthcare in the face of federal cutbacks are taking shape in committee rooms. With the newly expanded progressive majority, these proposals are the beginning of an ambitious legislative agenda for 2026 and beyond.

As a senator, I look to the needs of my constituents to define the road ahead, and my constituents clearly articulated their needs with their votes. Virginians want equity, opportunity, a government that follows the law, and a democracy that answers to the people. Translating this mandate into policy will be our unifying theme in Richmond, and I am excited and honored to represent you as Virginia forges ahead into the future.