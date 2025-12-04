Our Man In Arlington 12-4-2025

“Filling a community need”. This is a theme that describes the work of many of our local organizations in Arlington. “Filling a need” often starts with a few concerned citizens, and with hard work, it can evolve into an enduring organization. Writing this column has given me the opportunity to discover many organizations that fill a wide variety of needs. Today I want to turn your attention to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (the “League”).

The origin story for the League begins in 1944, when a handful of women banded together with a mutual interest in animal welfare. As described in the archives of the League, it started with Mrs. Pearl Twyne, who had been trying to catch a frightened little dog near her home. She called the County dog catcher, who grabbed the dog by its scruff and tossed the dog into the trunk of his car, slamming the lid down. This act of cruelty made Twyne decide that something had to be done.

Along with a few like-minded friends, Twyne planned a meeting to create a volunteer organization with folks who might have a similar interest in animal welfare. She was able to get a short article published in the local newspaper in early 1944, asking for volunteers. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington was soon incorporated, with 14 volunteers. They started by supplementing the work of the public pound, and then they initiated investigations of cases of cruelty. By August of 1944, the League won its first court battle, with the prosecution of a case involving a charge of cruelty to animals (relating to a homeowner who had 30 dogs).

The League members realized that there was a need for a permanent shelter. In 1949 the County awarded the League a contract to provide operations of the pound, with funds to cover operating expenses of a shelter located in the County property yard.

Over the decades, the League took on more and more responsibilities, and now, 81 years later, the League is an invaluable organization serving the Arlington community (and the City of Falls Church as well). In response to a common question that I ask of folks (“what should I write about?”), a friend, Diane Greenlee, recommended that I write about the League. Diane has been a supporter of the League in many ways over the years (as a member of the board of directors, and then as a volunteer.) Her enthusiasm for the League led me to take a look at the League.

First, I went through their website, which greatly impressed me. The League provides a remarkable range of services for the community, with a website that is easy to access. Their information on wildlife and animal control has a ton of information, including a helpful question-and-answer series. What should you do if you find a baby bird on the ground? To find out that answer, you can check out their website at www.awla.org – where you can also discover their many other resources, such as an upcoming vaccine clinic, and a food pantry for pets (stocked by donations). And the League continues its partnership with the County in a number of ways. For example, it is the League that provides trained Animal Control Officers to help the public. If you are concerned about the welfare of an animal, you call the League and can rely on their staff for help.

I was able to tour their facilities with their CEO, Lauren Lipsey, which was an eye-opening tour for me (not being a pet person, I was not familiar with the site). There was a lot of activity going on, supported not only by their dedicated staff, but also with the help of a strong volunteer base. It is clear that the League is a valuable resource for the community – for area residents, and for the animals (both pets and wildlife).

Many organizations strive to produce an effective mission statement. I have to say that the League’s mission statement is wonderfully succinct and effective: “To improve the lives of animals and people by providing resources, care, and protection”. Many thanks to Diane and Lauren for my introduction to the good work of the League.