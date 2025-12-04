‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Charms on Energy, Not Story

As many movies are these days, this one is the third installment in a film series which started in 2013 and had a sequel in 2016. The franchise hovers around the world of magic, with both professional and wannabe illusionists comprising the plot. The film released on November 14, 2025 is rated PG, which is refreshing in that it accomplishes a lot of drama and action in a manner which those of all ages can attend during this holiday season. Seeing the earlier installments is not necessary for following the storyline. If you liked the earlier versions, it’s a good bet that you’ll enjoy the enhanced special effects along with the original and new cast members in this movie. The cast is enough to draw one in to a warm theater to partake in the hijinks, although the plot is hectic and unevenly presented. There are eight well-known actors in the line-up, including Jesse Eisenberg (who portrays the ringleader), Woody Harrelson (who is a mentalist), and Rosamund Pike (as a corrupt diamond and arms dealer). All principal and supporting actors play their parts with gusto, which is enjoyable to watch.

The Four Horsemen are a famous magician troupe who are socially conscious. With each new trick or illusion, they are trying to right a wrong and benefit the public. In the current story, it has been ten years since they performed together. Several new illusionists appear on the scene, adding a younger generation to the activity while still featuring older master tricksters like Harrelson and Morgan Freeman (who plays a retired magician and mentor to the Horsemen). The newcomers start out by impersonating the Four Horsemen on stage, resulting in a joining of forces with the original Horsemen after their fraudulent performances are outed. The story centers around the magic shows and the efforts of the Horsemen and their new compatriots to redistribute wealth through sleight of hand, both during their shows and on special missions. If all this sounds fanciful, it is. A particular challenge is the presentation of illusion and magic on the big screen in a manner that is believable, because if not, then what is the point? This is hit or miss with a somewhat incoherent script, as the original Horsemen along with the newcomers try to use trickery to obtain a highly valuable diamond owned by a company who launders money for criminals.

The first two “Now You See Me” installments were box office hits, likely explaining the series return. Although the actors play off each other well in this densely packed and inane magic caper, the character development is thin. The English actress Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is well cast as the corrupt socialite and diamond magnate. She employs a very authentic sounding South African accent, which adds to the appeal. She uses her dazzling smile not as a sign of warmth but as a weapon, as she seeks to disarm and intimidate. With her hard blue eyes, which never soften, Pike balances elegance with cruelty to great effect. Jesse Eisenberg is also spot on as a presenter of smooth, polished magical showmanship. The actors and the fun they seem to be having performing in this superficial and over-the-top film are what makes it worth watching, far more than the tricks themselves. I left feeling entertained. If you are in the mood for something light and non-controversial which also provides non-stop action, you may enjoy it. I give this film a B-minus.