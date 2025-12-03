Patriots Stay Hot and beat Cornell, 99–81, to Move to 9–0

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason men’s basketball kept its perfect start intact Tuesday night, matching the firepower of one of the nation’s most explosive offenses in a 99–81 win over Cornell inside EagleBank Arena. The Patriots improve to 9–0, marking the best start to a season in program history and sitting at No. 43 in the NET rankings.

Cornell entered the matchup leading the country in 3-pointers per game (15.3) and ranked eighth nationally in scoring (94.3 ppg). George Mason answered the challenge with a stellar offensive performance of its own, shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and knocking down 10-of-20 attempts (.500) from beyond the arc. The Patriots turned it up even further after halftime, hitting 71 percent (22–31) in the second half.

“This was a good outcome for us and a great second half effort,” head coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “That’s a good team and a great test for us. I’m happy with our collective effort. We had six guys in double figures and we needed all the offense we could use. I’m just happy we were able to get another win.”

Six Patriots reached double figures, led by junior Malik Presley, who delivered a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep. Presley also added two assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

A-10 Player of the Week Kory Mincy finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and a team-best four assists. Jahari Long matched Mincy with 16 points, scoring 14 of them in the second half while handing out four assists. Masai Troutman (14 points, three assists) and Fatt Hill (11 points, two assists) provided key support, and freshman Emmanuel Kanga posted a career-best 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go with six rebounds.

George Mason controlled the interior throughout the night, holding a 46–30 advantage in points in the paint. The Patriots also converted seven steals into a 22–10 edge in fast-break points.

Cornell opened quickly, taking a 13–7 lead, but George Mason responded with a 10–0 run to move ahead 17–13. The Big Red regained the advantage late in the half at 36–35, yet the Patriots closed strong, scoring seven of the final 11 points to carry a 42–40 lead into the break.

After halftime, George Mason seized control with a dominant stretch that included a 19–4 run midway through the period. The surge pushed the Patriots in front 73–56 with 8:33 remaining. GMU outscored Cornell 57–41 in the second half to put the game away.

The 99-point night marks George Mason’s highest scoring output against a Division I opponent since a 101-point performance versus UNC Wilmington on Jan. 3, 2009.

Next up, the Patriots travel to Blacksburg for a Saturday meeting with ACC foe Virginia Tech. At No. 44 in the NET, Mason will face its first true road test of the season, and the matchup could represent the Patriots’ only opportunity in nonconference play to earn a Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 road win. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., with coverage on ACC Network Extra.