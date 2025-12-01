Meridian Announces School Awards For Fall Sports

Fall sports season at Meridian High School has concluded, but not without handing out accolades to those who earned themselves some special recognition. Last Monday, the school hosted a returning tradition with its End-Of-Season Sports Banquet, honoring two standouts from each program: an MVP and a Champion of Character. The winners were as follows.

Boys Volleyball:

Champion of Character: Nikolaus Kruse-Lawson

MVP: Charles Santee

Golf:

Champion of Character: Atticus Kim

MVP: Drew Fishel

Girls Volleyball:

Champion of Character: Ariel Soya

MVP: Waleska Negron

Field Hockey:

Champion of Character: Cecilia Ross

MVP: Emma Flanagan (also recognized as the Northwestern District Player of the Year)

Head coach Anne Seenhoek was also recognized as the Northwestern District Coach of the Year

Competitive Cheer:

Champion of Character: Sabrina Sakata

MVP: Brooke Birdwell

Boys Cross Country:

Champion of Character: Aiden Harper

MVP: William Anderson

Girls Cross Country:

Champion of Character: Sofia Sandoval

MVP: Michelle Malheiro

Football:

Champion of Character: Seth Hahn

MVP: Ryan McDonald