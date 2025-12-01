Meridian Announces School Awards For Fall Sports

Fall sports season at Meridian High School has concluded, but not without handing out accolades to those who earned themselves some special recognition. Last Monday, the school hosted a returning tradition with its End-Of-Season Sports Banquet, honoring two standouts from each program: an MVP and a Champion of Character. The winners were as follows.
Boys Volleyball:
Champion of Character: Nikolaus Kruse-Lawson
MVP: Charles Santee
Golf:
Champion of Character: Atticus Kim
MVP: Drew Fishel
Girls Volleyball:
Champion of Character: Ariel Soya
MVP: Waleska Negron
Field Hockey:
Champion of Character: Cecilia Ross
MVP: Emma Flanagan (also recognized as the Northwestern District Player of the Year)
Head coach Anne Seenhoek was also recognized as the Northwestern District Coach of the Year
Competitive Cheer:
Champion of Character: Sabrina Sakata
MVP: Brooke Birdwell
Boys Cross Country:
Champion of Character: Aiden Harper
MVP: William Anderson
Girls Cross Country:
Champion of Character: Sofia Sandoval
MVP: Michelle Malheiro
Football:
Champion of Character: Seth Hahn
MVP: Ryan McDonald