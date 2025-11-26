Our Man In Arlington 11-27-2025

Did you know that the first Thanksgiving celebration in America took place in Virginia? Well, as with many “firsts”, there is some matter of debate, but let’s start with a quote from 2015, by our then-Governor Terry McAuliffe: “Forget about this little pilgrim picnic thing they had up somewhere in Massachusetts. We were the first place.”

In September of 1619 the good ship “Margaret” departed England with 35 settlers and a crew led by Captain John Woodlief. Their mission was to settle land along the James River granted to them by the London Company, with instructions that the day of arrival shall “be kept holy as a day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.” Upon arriving on December 4, 1619, Captain Woodlief led English settlers in a prayer of thanksgiving. The point of arrival is now occupied by the Berkeley Plantation, a museum that each November celebrates this “first Thanksgiving.” On their website they hedge their bets by stating that the settlers observed the first English Thanksgiving in the New World. It turns out that Florida and Texas lay claims to prior versions of Thanksgiving.

In Arlington, we have had our own Thanksgiving traditions. Starting in 1936, Washington-Lee High School had an intense Thanksgiving Day football rivalry with George Washington High School from Alexandria. It was known as the Old Oaken Bucket game, which often drew 10,000 to 12,000 spectators. Perhaps the most memorable game was in 1956, when the W-L kicker won the game with a 42-yard field goal with no time remaining. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced over to lift W-L to victory. The rivalry ended in 1970, when GW High School closed.

Then there is the annual Turkey Bowl in the Hall’s Hill neighborhood, which has been played for over 70 years. The game pits the “Old Heads” (over 30) wearing maroon against the “Young Heads” (under 30) wearing gold, in a neighborhood game of full-contact football without pads.

Another current Thanksgiving tradition is the Arlington Turkey Trot, a 5K Fun Run that started in 2006 with 300 runners and now accommodates 4,000 runners in the Lyon Village neighborhood. The proceeds this year will benefit Path Forward and other community organizations.

Giving thanks is the cornerstone of any Thanksgiving, so I thought I would start a Thanksgiving tradition of sorts by asking some folks to share their own words of thanks about life in Arlington. Due to space limitations, I could not include all the responses, but here are four of the responses:

Donna Budway (Board member of Our Stomping Ground, an organization that supports affordable and inclusive housing for adults with developmental disabilities): “I am grateful to live in a community with so many generous neighbors that consider the welfare of all when they exercise their right to vote.”

Joseph Ventrone (President, North Rosslyn Civic Association): “I’ve called Arlington home for more than 50 years, and this year I have a lot to be thankful for. In 2025, I faced a major health challenge and was truly fortunate to be in the hands of Dr. Robert M. Mordkin and the outstanding team at Virginia Hospital Center. Their skill, compassion, and follow-up care — especially through the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic — made all the difference in my recovery. I’m also grateful that VHC offers such comprehensive care right here in our community — a true blessing for Arlington residents.”

Carmen Romero (CEO, True Ground Housing Partners): “I am thankful for the daily individual acts of generosity and leadership in Arlington, especially given our outsized regional challenges in 2025. I am proud to be an Arlingtonian where every day I bear witness to a community that strives to be diverse and inclusive.”

Dulce Carrillo (Arlington Public Schools, Supervisor of Community Partnerships and Engagement): I am grateful to work in Arlington County whose residents care deeply about community, take time to help their neighbors, volunteer, and give generously to worthy causes.”

And let me provide my thanks to the Falls Church News Press for the opportunity this year to write this column, which has been a great learning experience. I am amazed at all the good things happening in Arlington and in Falls Church, and I am appreciative of the people who live and work in these two fine jurisdictions.