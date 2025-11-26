Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
New F.C.-Based Paris Baguette To Open This Saturday, Nov. 29

2025-11-26

Wednesday, Nov. 26 — This Saturday, Nov. 29, a new French-inspired bakery is opening in downtown Falls Church. In the Hillwood Shopping Center, at its opposite end from the Aldi market at 169 Hillwood Avenue, Paris Baguette will open at 6 a.m., occupying a spot formerly the site of a Russian eatery and adjacent the ABC store in that center.

     Opening day will feature free giveaways in addition to a wide menu of baked goods, breakfast and lunch items. The bakery’s menu includes croissants, cookies, Danishes, donuts, quiche, croquettes, salads and sandwiches such as prosciutto, fig and mozzarella baguettes and sourdough turkey melts.

