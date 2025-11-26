A Penny for Your Thoughts 11-27-2025

In Greek mythology, the Graces were three minor sister goddesses who dispensed charm and beauty. Traditionally, grace is synonymous with style, poise, decency and honor. In theology, grace is a gift from God. Fittingly, grace also is a brief prayer or blessing recited before a meal, something that will be repeated millions of times during this Thanksgiving week.

Most people develop at least a modicum of grace by the time they become adults. Most people, that is, except for the current president and many in his cabinet. Rather than approaching governance with grace, Donald Trump demeans anyone and anything who doesn’t agree with him. Pre-Trump, if a president or any elected official or federal employee cautioned a female reporter with “Quiet, Piggy,” or used other derogatory language, people in both political parties would have called out that behavior in no uncertain terms. Trump’s comments, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One, or on his social media site Truth Social, take derogation and callousness to a level unworthy of an American leader. His comments are disgraceful, misogynous, and an embarrassment to our nation and our democracy.

To make matters worse, the White House press secretary doubled-down and explained Trump’s “Piggy” remark as being “frank and honest,” something that the American people appreciate about Mr. Trump and why they voted for him. That kind of response, coupled with other spokespersons who often respond to press inquiries with accusations that the questioner suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” makes one wonder what is in the White House water! Curiously, if you parse that charge, Trump is the adjective modifying Derangement Syndrome, which means a madness or imbalance condition or disorder. Is the White House press office actually admitting that Donald Trump is unstable or unbalanced? Maybe they should remember their elementary school grammar lessons or check a thesaurus occasionally.

Everyone was surprised that last week’s meeting between Mr. Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mandami appeared so cordial. Both were on good behavior and one got the impression that Mr. Trump may have met his match. The president almost fawned over the young mayor-elect, who adhered to his campaign message about affordability and avoided attempts to draw him off subject. Unlike his approach to other Democratic cities and states, where FEMA and other governmental agencies have denied federal emergency funds to aid recovery from hurricanes and other natural disasters, Trump seemed amenable to supporting his native city with federal funds but Mandami probably shouldn’t hold his breath! Something nasty is bound to appear on Trump’s Truth Social media account soon.

Blowing up small fishing boats in international waters. SWAT officers providing protection for the FBI Director’s Nashville girlfriend. Labelling elected officials of both parties as “traitors.” Cancelling crucial cancer research. Weakening the Endangered Species Act. Tearing immigrant families apart with fear and force. Utilizing his presidential position to enrich himself and his family. The list of presidential abuses grows daily. Expecting any grace notes from this White House is futile.

As we join with family and friends this week, that brief prayer before Thanksgiving dinner might be a little longer…to include thanks and support for our Constitution and our democracy, the still sturdy framework that defines our nation’s values.