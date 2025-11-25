Ross Litkenhous, current chair of the City of Falls Church’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) and former member of the Falls Church City Council, told the News-Press this month that, as co-founder of Falls Church-based Oasis Digital Properties, a deal has been struck to allow for the development of a large-scale data center campus in King George County — a project that will bring new jobs, long-term tax revenue, and modern digital infrastructure to that area near Fredericksburg.

The Dahlgren West (also referenced as the Dahlgren Innovation Hub) campus will occupy roughly 485–500 acres on the north side of James Madison Parkway and is planned to include up to ten data center buildings totaling approximately 6.8–7.0 million square feet, with an anticipated IT capacity in the neighborhood of 1.2 gigawatts. The project represents one of the largest single-site data center proposals in the Fredericksburg / Greater Northern Virginia region outside the traditional Ashburn corridor.

“Oasis was founded to responsibly expand critical digital infrastructure into communities that want the economic opportunity while preserving local priorities,” said Litkenhous. “This campus in King George is a tangible example of a collaborative approach: we’re bringing advanced technology, sustainable design practices, and workforce development commitments to a community that has welcomed thoughtful, long-term investment.”

Project leaders say construction will generate a substantial near-term economic boost: an estimated 1,500 construction jobs during the buildout, and roughly 50–60 full-time operations jobs per building once the campus is fully occupied. Local officials and Oasis estimate annual fiscal benefits to King George County — driven by real estate and personal property taxes — could fall in the range of $100 million to $120 million once the campus reaches maturity.

Oasis Digital Properties was founded by Falls Church resident Litkenhous and Nick Over as a data center development firm focused on markets both inside and beyond established technology hubs. With a background spanning commercial real estate advisory, property tax strategy, and public service, Litkenhous brings deep regional experience to the project and emphasizes community engagement, sustainability, and local workforce partnerships as core project pillars.

In his interview with the News-Press at the Falls Restaurant earlier this month, Litkenhous said he credits his time on the Falls Church City Council, in particular, with gaining him the skills to enable the success in winning the support of the communities around the development site and the local government there. “It had everything to do with talking and listening to the community, to taking serious people’s concerns and fears and addressing them, making planning modifications when necessary. That I learned on the Falls Church City Council, especially in the effort to win community support for the West End development project.”

The Oasis development team has signaled several community-focused commitments as part of the project planning process, including exploring advanced cooling technologies and renewable energy integrations, partnering with regional utilities on resilient power infrastructure, and working with community colleges and workforce programs to build local pipelines for technical jobs tied to data center operations. Oasis has also noted its intent to continue coordinating closely with county leaders on permitting, traffic mitigation, and environmental protections.

Local leaders have cited the decision to site the campus in King George County as a strategic response to shifting regional dynamics in data center siting. As some jurisdictions in Northern Virginia reassess data center growth policies, Oasis says it sought locations that balance connectivity and scale with community support and clear entitlement pathways. “Choosing Dahlgren was about finding the right match of infrastructure, community engagement and regulatory clarity,” Litkenhous said.

A timetable for phased construction and occupancy will be announced as permitting and utility interconnection agreements progress. Oasis and project partners plan to continue public meetings with King George County stakeholders and to issue regular updates as milestones are achieved.

Litkenhous told the News-Press that Virginia is in the national forefront in the development of data centers, with over 100 either developed or in planning stages in the wider Northern Virginia area. Data centers are, in fact, the “cloud” that is commonly referred to where data is both stored and elicited for everything the Internet provides. Providing adequate electrical power is the biggest challenge at this stage.

Oasis Digital Properties is a Falls Church-based data center developer founded by industry veterans Litkenhous and Over. Its offices in the Little City area is based in the office complex above the Ireland’s Four Provinces restaurant at Broad and Washington Streets.

The firm focuses on sustainable, community-oriented digital infrastructure projects that pair technical capability with local economic development strategies.