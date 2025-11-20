Signature Theatre’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Delivers a Universal Hit

You don’t have to be Jewish to love Signature Theatre’s “Fiddler on the Roof.”

It’s a hit! A big one!

The story revolves around the dear papa, the strong and virulent Tevye (Douglas Sills) who’s got five daughters to wed and oh! my! “Tradition”!

If he only were a rich man.

The big, bad and old butcher, Lazar Wolf (Jeremy Radin) with money to spare and powerful in his performance, has a wandering eye to land on Tevye’s oldest, Tzeitel (Beatrice Owens) and wants her for his wife.

It’s tradition that the papa okays the nuptials with the approval, of course, from his dear wife, Golde (Amie Bermowitz who may receive second billing but her performance is dynamite).

The couple is thrilled and celebrates with matchmaker Yente (Susan Roman) who has put this all together.

Alas, Tzeitel has her sights on someone else, closer to her age, the tailor, Motel (Jake Loewenthal).

Meanwhile, amidst family turmoil and disagreements is the unease and anxiety caused by the discrimination against Jews in Czarist Russia, the home of these Jews at the turn of the 20th century.

A university student, Perchik (Ariel Neydavoud), arrives and agrees to tutor Tevye’s daughters in exchange for room and board and wouldn’t you know it but Perchik falls for the second daughter, Hodel (Lily Burka)?

And then there’s Chava (Rosie Jo Neddy), their third daughter, about fifteen, a shy and bookish sort who falls in love with Fyedka (Alex Stone), God help us, a Gentile!

To break the bad news to Golde that their first daughter should not marry the rich butcher and ease their money worries, Tevye concocts a nightmare, one of the best scenes, and alone, worth the price of admission, which brings Golde’s grandmother Tzeitel (Rome in dual roles) back from the grave to bless the marriage, and also resurrects the ghost of the butcher’s dead wife (Sarah Corey) along with other ghouls (appropriately costumed by Ivania Stack) to warn against this grave injustice.

The parents reluctantly agree to the marriage of Tzeitel and Motel.

At the wedding, Perchik breaks Jewish traditions (read all about them at the QR code) when he crosses the barrier between the men and women to dance with Hodel and they proceed to romance, asking Tevye’s blessing, not his permission.

After more soul searching, Tevye relents – the world is changing, and he must change with it (“Tevye’s Rebuttal”). He informs the young couple that he gives them his blessing and his permission.

And yet, still more! The gentile, Fredka, summons courage to ask Tevye to allow his marriage to Chava, the third daughter.

Another favorite scene and also worth the price of admission were the men folk dancers who performed prisiadki at the wedding, squatting with bended knees and kicking out their feet while four of them joined hands, turning, bent at the waist, and, simultaneously, balancing wine bottles atop their hats in the “bottle dance.” (You have to be there.)

This dance has roots in the mid-14th century, an athletic feat supposedly a requirement of all Russian FSB agents. (Dance with me, Putin?)

This whole “Fiddler” story is centered around a large, movable wooden table crafted by scenic designer, Misha Kachman, whose parts become a bed, a bar, and more, perfect for this theatre-in-the-round.

Tyler Micoleau’s lighting is effective, following the soliloquists when they command the stage while the other actors freeze onboard.

Under the direction of Jon Kalbfleisch, ten musicians sit high above, adding depth and wonderful sound to the singers, never overpowering them as often happens in musicals.

Joe Calarco directs; Sarah Parker, choreographed. Other actors are Christopher Bloch, Mia Goodman, Allison Mintz, Stephen Russell Murray, Joseph Fierberg, Reagan Pender, Hank von Kolnitz and Davis Wood.

After it opened on Broadway in 1964, “Fiddler” won nine Tony Awards and was the longest running Broadway musical for almost ten years (until “Grease” beat it.) The story and New York staging by Harold Prince and Jerome Robbins are based on Sholem Aleichem’s stories.

Tickets start at $47. Now through Jan. 26, 2026. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206. (703) 820-9771. Plenty of free, lighted garage parking.