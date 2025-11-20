Meridian Girls Volleyball’s Breakout Run Ends With Four-Set State Defeat

The Meridian High School girls’ volleyball team had a dream 2025 season, but it only took two losses in the Regional Finals and State Quarterfinals to end it.

The Mustangs had won 10 of their last 11 games, including home playoff matchups against Brentsville and William Monroe, prior to this past Monday’s battle for a Regional title at top-seeded Kettle Run. They lost in three sets, but still qualified for the State tournament.

There, Meridian was matched up with New Kent on Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs were competitive in every set, winning the second one 25-22 after dropping the first 20-25. But they lost the third 20-25 and the fourth 17-25, solidifying their elimination from the State playoffs.

Still, there’s no shame to be had in the season that Milena Racic and her girls put together. The Mustangs finish with a total record of 17-8, their most wins since 2012 and their best winning percentage since 2020. They’ve improved every year for the past four years, and took a major jump into competing at the State playoff level.