Falls Church News & Notes 10-20-2025

Meridian High’s Production Of ‘Rock of Ages’ This Weekend

“A big cast with a pulsing rock band’s sound, plus high energy dance and great singing” is the promo for this weekend’s Meridian High School musical production of “Rock of Ages” that will be performed this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 in the school’s auditorium.

The plot centers on saving a longtime music venue on LA’s Sunset Strip from redevelopment. ”It’s the ultimate ‘80s story, a bunch of underdogs get together to save something they love from a greedy profiteer, all told through the most iconic 80s hair band monster ballads,” Shawn Northrip, theater director, told the News-Press.

There’s drama, humor and romance crafted around famous ‘80s tunes, with content suitable for all ages. It runs about 2 hours with an intermission.General admission is $15, students $5 cash at door.

Welcoming Falls Church Hosts Holiday Dinner Monday

A community Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Welcoming Falls Church is slated for this coming Monday, Nov. 24, at the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School cafeteria, 105 Mustang Way, from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers promise delicious food and conversation with friends who share the joy of welcoming. Dinner will be provided but contributions of food are welcomed.

1st Annual Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service Sunday

The Falls Church Episcopal is hosting the first ever ecumenical service drawing participation from other homes of worship in the City of Falls Church that will be held this Sunday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. in the historic Falls Church on 115 E. Fairfax St.

No Street Closings on New Year’s Eve in F.C.

With the holiday season underway, the News-Press has learned that the City of Falls Church does not plan to close any downtown streets on New Year’s Eve this year. Watch Night events may be planned, but not with the intersection at Broad and Washington closed as in years past.

Little City Concert to Honor Trans Day This Saturday

Little City Concerts will present “A tribute for Trans Day of Remembrance: In Memory of Sam Nordquist” this Saturday, Nov. 22, at The Falls Church Episcopal at 7:30 p.m.

The Trans Day of Remembrance is this Thursday, Nov 20. This Saturday’s concert will feature Falls Church City pianist Mary Voutsas and friends, including drummer Nik Francis, clarinetist Kirby the Drag Queen, a small choir of voices, and painter Zhenya Parish.

Sam Nordquist, a transgender man, was killed in upstate New York in February 2025. Featuring excerpts from Gabriel Faure’s requiem, and piano music by Franz Liszt will be performed.

General admission will be $25, with 50 percent being donated to Safe Space No. Va.. Youth under 18 are free.

F.C. ‘Foodie Trek’ Set Around Town Nov. 18-20

The Falls Church Education Foundation is organizing a ‘Foodie Trek’ around Falls Church Nov. 18-20, through tonight.

Eleven local restaurants are offering special deals and giving back a portion of sales to the foundation. Banh Mi oi, Cafe Kindred, Clare and Don’s, Fava Pot, Little City Creamery, Northside Social, Preservation Biscuit Company, Sweet Rice Thai, Thompson Italian, Toby’s Ice Cream and Westover Taco are the participating eateries.

Fairfax County Police Selected as Innovation Site

The Fairfax County Police Department has been selected by the National Policing Institute as the first Knowledge and Innovation Site for the National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab, recognizing the department as a national model for use of force review practices.

According to Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, the National Policing Institute conducted a thorough assessment of the department’s policies, training, and review processes, confirming the department’s leadership in building systems that prioritize continuous improvement and strong community collaboration.

As a Knowledge and Innovation Site, the Fairfax County Police Department will now share its practices with agencies across the country, helping shape national standards for professional and community-centered law enforcement.

New ‘Best Buns’ Bakery Set to Open in F.C.

A bakery serving pastries, burgers and all-day breakfast plans to open in Falls Church next year. Best Buns Bakery and Burgers is expected to open in a park outside the West Falls development at 265 West Falls Station Blvd, serving bites ranging from cinnamon rolls and sticky buns to fried chicken sandwiches.

F.C. Community Band Welcomes New Players

With a ‘Sounds of the Season’ concert set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Meridian High School, that will include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto with soloist Mary Voutsas and festive selections of the season, Mary Jo West, conductor, has issued a call welcoming community musicians to join in. All ages and skill levels are welcome, she said.

Meridian Students Submit to Congressional App Challenge

Two groups of Meridian High School computer science students have submitted projects for the 2025 Congressional App Challenge. Each team developed a unique application that demonstrates creativity, problem-solving, and technical skill. The projects highlight the students’ growing expertise in programming, design, and real-world problem-solving skills that they’ve honed through the school’s computer science program and extensive research. Both teams collaborated effectively, combining their strengths in coding, research, and presentation to produce polished final products.

Andrew Johnson, Sesh Sudarshan, and Brian Ting created a community engagement platform built on a microservice architecture to connect volunteers with local service opportunities. Oliver Hardi, Avery Hyra, Sofia Kruszynski, and Alec Mahini developed a mobile application that helps unhoused individuals find shelters.