Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-11-19 8:21 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER ~ On the Epstein Files ~

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-11-18inBreaking News


 WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on the Senate’s unanimous vote to compel the Trump administration to release the Epstein files:

“For years, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, abetted by a powerful circle of accomplices, committed heinous crimes against hundreds of girls and young women. Today, Congress has moved to end the months of obstruction by President Trump and shed more light on these horrific crimes and Epstein’s accomplices.

“Make no mistake: Trump can and should have released these files months ago. Now that new details have emerged – including Epstein’s statement that Trump ‘knew about the girls’ – it’s easier to see why he decided to break his promise to release them. Instead, he’s rolled out stunt after stunt to try to change the subject.

“No matter what obstruction Trump tries next, I will keep pressing for justice and accountability for Epstein’s victims and for full transparency with the American people.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!