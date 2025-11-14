Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-11-14 8:47 PM
F.C. School Board Candidate Mergler Says No to a Recount

2025-11-14inBreaking News

Friday, Nov. 14 — Falls Church School Board candidate Sharon Mergler, who came within 47 votes of winning in last week’s election, has notified the News-Press this morning that, following yesterday’s official certification of the vote by the Falls Church Registrar’s office, that although she is eligible for a recount, she will not seek one.

