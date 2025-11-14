Beyer Statement On Trump’s Tariff RetreatAdministration Admits Tariffs And Trade War Chaos Are Driving Up Prices

November 14, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), who serves on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade and recently joined Reps. Ro Khanna (D-A), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) in introducing the bipartisan No Coffee Tax Act to repeal President Trump’s coffee tariffs, issued the following statement on the Trump Administration’s repeal of its own tariffs on goods including coffee and other food items:

“President Trump is finally admitting what we always knew: his tariffs are raising prices for the American people.

“After getting drubbed in recent elections because of voters’ fury that Trump has broken his promises to fix inflation, the White House is trying to cast this tariff retreat as a ‘pivot to affordability.’ The simple truth is that Republicans want credit for something they think the Supreme Court will force them to do anyway, after oral arguments before the Court on Trump’s illegal abuses of trade authorities went badly for the Administration. Trump is still keeping the vast majority of his tariffs in place, and his administration is also planning new tariffs in anticipation of a Supreme Court loss.

“The same logic – that Trump’s tariffs are driving up prices on coffee, fruit, and other comestibles – is equally true for the thousands of other goods on which his tariffs remain. While this move may alleviate some of the cost increases Trump caused, it will not stop the larger problems of rising inflation, business uncertainty, and economic damage done by Trump’s crazy tariff scheme. Only Congress can do that, by reclaiming its legal responsibility under the Constitution to regulate trade, and permanently ending Trump’s trade war chaos.

“All but a handful of Republicans in Congress are still refusing to stand up to Trump, stop his tariffs, and lower costs for the American people, and unless they find a backbone our economy will continue to suffer.”

Beyer chairs the New Democrat Coalition’s Trade Task Force, and is the sponsor of the Congressional Trade Authority Act, which would rein in presidential abuses of authorities under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Beyer is the co-lead, with Rep. Suzan DelBene, of legislation to end abuses of International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff authorities, and an original cosponsor of the Repealing Outdated and Unilateral Tariff Authorities Act, which would repeal Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930; the Reclaim Trade Powers Act, which would strike Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law that currently allows the President to impose sweeping 15% tariffs on all imports under a “balance of payments” crisis; and the Stopping a Rogue President on Trade Act, which would halt President Trump’s trade wars, repeal tariffs, and reclaim Congress’ lawful authority over tariffs.