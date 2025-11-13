United & Fierce  

We are not quite ready to kick our long time friend and ally Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine to the curb. While we may disagree with his vote to open the government this week, we respect his thinking and the very difficult decision he made. Regardless, the measure of our collective history will come a year from now, in the midterm elections of 2026. This will be when the American electorate will either build on the momentum created by this month’s decisive election outcomes and, by gaining majorities for anti-Trump forces in both the U.S. House and Senate as air-tight as defined by, for example, the Virginia races up and down the tickets, put a massive, unbreakable roadblock in the way of Trump’s drive to fascism, or it won’t.

This week’s was one vote, and while not derogating for a moment the authentic furor it has caused, the federal government is open, the Epstein files are coming out, and there are votes coming the coming period that will make it crystal clear that the Republicans are out to destroy the lives of their own constituents through their denials of health care and basic food staples. There will be no confusion, no apt denials, of these savage attacks on the livelihoods of us all if an effective job is done to drive this point home by a united front of anti-Trump forces. This includes the next vote that needs to come on keeping the government open on January 31.

We stand with the perspective provided by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who reminded us this week that energy must not at this point be diverted from fighting Trump and the MAGA forces by allowing Democrats to fight among themselves. Once again, the enemies of democracy and the rule of law are now seeking to exploit division to deflect, divert and dissolve growing, strident and resolute opposition to their truly cruel and inhumane ways. We cannot let that happen.

We must keep our eye on the prize and be united and fierce, as Whitehouse put it. With the release of the Epstein files there will be a massive new resource available for taking this fight to Trump and the dissolute, downright evil Project 2025 MAGA forces behind him.

There are four aspects to the revival we need and that is actually underway now to restore America as the populace is rising to throw Trump and his ilk out. The first involves getting to the basic facts of the matter, the raw data, including Trump’s unbelievable commitment to deny basic human needs. The second is a revived capacity to properly assess that information from the standpoint of core democratic values and the rule of law. The third is the communication of all that as widely as possible, and the fourth is the getting out of the vote.

In all that, each of us plays an important role. Let’s be united and fierce.