Meridian Volleyball Reaches Finals; Football Heads to Skyline

Fall sports season is nearly in the books, but a few of Meridian High School’s proud programs are still playing on in the second week of November. Football will compete in the playoffs, while girls’ volleyball is still alive as well. Additionally, two other squads saw their seasons conclude this past week. Let’s take a look.

Cross country had two individuals compete in States over the weekend, with Michelle Malheiro finishing 52nd in the girls’ race with a time of 21:27 and William Anderson 48th with a time of 17:12. For Anderson, it was the 11th-fastest time in Mustang history at States.

Field hockey fell 1-0 to York last Tuesday in the State Quarterfinals, ending their season with a record of 16-3. They had won sixteen consecutive games prior to their losses in the Regional Finals and States.

Girls’ volleyball gave Meridian a chance at a Regional crown, beating Brentsville in three sets on Monday and William Monroe in four on last Thursday. They lost to Kettle Run 3-0 in the Regional Final on Monday but will move on to compete in the State tournament.

Finally, football will see playoff action on Friday. They’ll be playing at Skyline, who they visited two weeks ago and lost 43-33. The boys finished their regular season with a record of 5-5 after last week’s game at Manassas Park was forfeited.