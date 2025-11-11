Welcome Home, Hero: Leesburg Honors U.S. Army Captain (Ret.) Tyson Quink

LEESBURG, VA. – This Veterans Day, the town of Leesburg came together in gratitude and celebration to welcome home U.S. Army Captain (Ret.) Tyson Quink, who received the keys to his new mortgage-free, specially adapted smart home from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The day was filled with pride, emotion, and appreciation for a man whose courage and service represent the best of America.

Captain Quink’s journey began at West Point, where he trained to lead soldiers in defense of the nation. While deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, one of the most dangerous regions in the world, Tyson was leading his platoon when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath him, taking both of his legs below the knee. What followed was a long and painful recovery filled with surgeries, therapy, and perseverance. Through every challenge, he faced each day with the same courage that defined his service overseas.

“I had just left a combat zone where I was responsible for my soldiers’ lives, and now I was dependent on everyone around me,” Tyson recalled. “That transition was one of the hardest parts of my recovery.”

Even in adversity, Tyson continued to lead. Returning to West Point, he mentored the next generation of soldiers, teaching lessons of leadership, humility, and resilience that can only come from experience. He embodies the strength and determination of a true hero, someone who gave everything for his country and continues to serve by inspiring others.

A Home Built with Love, Gratitude, and Community

Tyson’s new home in Leesburg is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for America’s most severely wounded veterans and first responders. Each home is designed with accessibility in mind, including wide doorways, barrier-free bathrooms, smart technology, and adaptive features that restore mobility and independence.

For Tyson, his wife Tera, and their three children, Taylor, Travis and Thomas this home provides not only safety and comfort but also renewed freedom and peace of mind.

The dedication ceremony brought together neighbors, local veterans, and families waving flags. It was a true display of American spirit, one community coming together to give back to one of its own.

“This is more than a house,” Tyson said at the ceremony. “It’s a new beginning for me and my family. What Gary’s done for this Foundation for so many veterans and family members is amazing. There’s not enough words I can say to say thank you.”

A Nation of Builders and Believers

This home was made possible through the generosity of the American people and a network of dedicated partners who donated time, materials, and labor to bring Tyson’s home to life.

Major partners:

Huber Engineered Woods, Owens Corning, Amazon, and KPMG US.

Additional contributors:

The Marcus Foundation, Sunbelt Rentals, The Home Depot Foundation, Shubert Design Furniture, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), US LBM, McDermott Will & Schulte, Nucor, Nice, Microsoft, Duke Cannon Supply Co., Cabinetworks Group, LP Building Solutions, Installed Building Products, Winston & Strawn, Kaishan Compressors USA, NSI, NWFA, Behr, Broan NuTone, Daltile, Encore, Ferguson, MAPEI, North American Moving Services, Nucor Rebar Fabrication, Rheem, and Simple Green.

Local volunteers, builders, and craftsmen in Leesburg also joined forces to make this home a reality. Many local businesses contributed building materials, landscaping services, and time. Community members showed up to welcome the Quink family home, creating a celebration that reflected both national and neighborhood pride.

The Gary Sinise Foundation: Doing a Little More

Founded in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Foundation’s mission is simple yet profound: “While we can never do enough for our nation’s heroes, we can always do a little more.” Through its R.I.S.E. program, the Foundation has built and donated more than 90 fully customized homes across the United States, with additional projects underway. Each home represents more than bricks and mortar; it is a symbol of gratitude and a step toward restoring independence for those who gave so much.

In addition to building homes, the Gary Sinise Foundation supports first responders, Gold Star families, and veterans’ mental health and wellness programs. From disaster response and training support to the Snowball Express program for the families of fallen heroes, every initiative is grounded in one unshakable principle: service above self.

A Tribute to Veterans Everywhere

The event in Leesburg served as both a welcome home and a reminder that America’s veterans are not forgotten. Across the nation, millions paused on Veterans Day to honor the men and women who have worn the uniform. From parades and wreath-laying ceremonies to quiet moments of reflection, the country stands united in appreciation.

For Captain Tyson Quink, the new home represents more than a gift. It represents the nation’s promise to care for those who risk everything for freedom. And for the Gary Sinise Foundation and its supporters, it reaffirms that the spirit of service and generosity is alive and well in America.

Hear Tyson’s Story here: Tyson Quink, Surviving the Blast | GSF Podcast S2Ep15

How to Help

The Gary Sinise Foundation continues to build homes and programs for heroes like Tyson Quink across the nation. To learn more about the Foundation’s work or to donate, volunteer, or sponsor a home, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

You can also follow the Foundation on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/GarySiniseFoundation

Instagram: @garysinisefoundation

X (Twitter): @GarySiniseFound

For press or partnership inquiries, contact the Foundation at info@garysinisefoundation.org.

Welcome home, Captain Tyson Quink, Tera, Taylor, Travis and Thomas. Thank you for your service, your strength, and your example. Because of heroes like you—and foundations like Gary Sinise’s—the heart of America continues to build, to serve, and to remember.