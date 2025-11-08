Short-Handed Mason Outlasts Winthrop in High-Scoring Thriller, 96–90

FAIRFAX, Va. — The George Mason Patriots proved their resilience Friday night, surviving a fast-paced, high-scoring battle to edge the Winthrop Eagles 96–90 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots entered the contest as 9.5-point favorites but had to dig deep without two starters to secure the home win.

Missing Pieces, No Problem

Mason was without starting guard Bradon O’Connor, who underwent surgery Thursday, and forward Masai Troutman, who logged heavy minutes in Monday’s victory. Despite the short rotation, the Patriots found ways to produce on offense, led by stellar backcourt play and clutch shooting in the second half.

Kory Mincy powered Mason with 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. Jahari Long added 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Nick Ellington came off the bench with 10 points and seven boards.

Mason’s Guards Lead The Way

Mason’s backcourt duo lead the way combining for 51 points to keep the Patriots in the game. While Daylen Berry led the Eagles with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Logan Duncomb added 16 points inside. The Eagles shot 13-for-39 from beyond the arc and 86 percent from the free-throw line, never allowing Mason to fully pull away.

Still, Mason’s edge on the boards and at the charity stripe proved decisive. The Patriots outrebounded the Eagles 50–31 and made 31 of 43 free throws to grind out the victory.

Mason Wins on Grit and Glass

While Mason’s defense a trademark of Head Coach Tony Skinn wasn’t as sharp as usual, its toughness showed late. “We showed a lot of heart,” Skinn said postgame. “Even with guys out, everyone stepped up when it mattered most.”

With the win, Mason improves to 2–0 on the young season and will look to stay unbeaten when they return to action next week. O’Connor’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, while Troutman is listed as day-to-day.

📊 Game Stats

George Mason (96)

Mincy 29 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 9–16 FG, 4–9 3PT, 7–7 FT Long 22 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast Presley 8 pts, 6 reb Allenspach 9 pts, 3 reb Ellington 10 pts, 7 reb

Team: 27–59 FG (45.8%), 11–28 3PT (39.3%), 31–43 FT (72.1%), 50 reb, 14 TO

Winthrop (90)

Berry 17 pts, 8 reb Duncomb 16 pts, 4 reb Clouet 13 pts Rozier 12 pts, 3 stl Hendawy 17 pts off bench

Team: 26–67 FG (38.8%), 13–39 3PT (33.3%), 25–29 FT (86.2%), 31 reb, 6 TO