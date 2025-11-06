Our Man In Arlington 11-6-2025

This is the time of year when many local organizations schedule their annual meetings, often comprised of a gathering that includes (i) food; (ii) fundraising; (iii) keynote speakers; (iv) presentations of awards; and (v) general camaraderie. In reading news accounts about some of these events, I am intrigued by the many awards presentations at these events. And I am beginning to notice a pattern of gratitude that celebrates the stories of people from both the past and present.

By way of example, let me share the stories of two people based on the one event I was able to attend in October, for the Arlington Historical Society (AHS). The past is represented by Cornelia B. Rose (also known as C.B. Rose, Jr.), and the present is represented by Stephen Hammond. Both of their stories are worthy of being acknowledged.

If you want to learn about the history of Arlington, perhaps the best starting place is a book written by C.B. Rose, Jr. in 1976. Her book, with the simple title of “Arlington County, Virginia: A History,” is an invaluable body of information that, in her own words, puts “the main events in the perspective of the times in which they occur.”

Rose came to Arlington County in 1934, and she was a research assistant to the County Manager for 15 years (a job that gave her ample opportunity to learn about the County in detail). Rose was a charter member of the Arlington Historical Society in 1956, and served as its president in 1960-61. In a 1976 Northern Virginia Sun article, in response to the publication of her book, she said “I always feel that people who know something about the community they live in … are much better citizens.”

Stephen Hammond, this year’s recipient of the Cornelia B. Rose Award, promotes the way that Arlington history and our national history are intertwined. Hammond is a 7th generation member of the Syphax family, whose history dates back to the early 1800s. The enslaved Charles Syphax and Maria Syphax were married in 1821 at the 1,100 acre Arlington plantation of George Washington Parke Custis, where Arlington National Cemetery is now located. Among a litany of accomplishments, Hammond has engaged in various National Park Service programs to highlight the lives of enslaved individuals at Arlington House. In 2024, Hammond created a special exhibit at Arlington House, entitled “One Family’s Service: Syphaxes in the Military.”

Hammond’s remarks at the AHS banquet were inspiring. He discussed his work as a docent at the Arlington House, where he has had the opportunity to engage with thousands of people over the years, sharing the stories of the Syphax family. Hammond noted that many of the visitors are children; he urged the audience at the banquet to engage with children about the importance of history. Hammond said that he asks three things of the children that he speaks with: to teach the adults something about what they have learned; to ask lots of questions; and to have fun.

I came away from this AHS event with a new appreciation of the value of award presentations, and how these presentations are a part of our own history lessons. This appreciation of past and present has been reinforced by the accounts of the annual events of other Arlington civic organizations, including the recent Arlington NAACP event. Many good things have happened in Arlington history, and many good deeds continue to take place. Meanwhile, I have a lot of work ahead for me, to see if I can keep track of all the annual events held by our community groups, and find out who else is being celebrated.