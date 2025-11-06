Meridian High School Football Clinches Playoff Berth

By the end of last week, fall sports season at Meridian High School had nearly wrapped up. Every team had completed its regular season, and all but football had finished their playoff runs. Here’s how things stood.

The football team lost 43-33 on the road at Skyline last Friday, dropping to 4-5. However, their scheduled matchup at Manassas Park was forfeited by the opponent, allowing the Mustangs to finish 5-5 and qualify for the Regional playoffs. They await their postseason opponent.

In cross country, the boys finished seventh and the girls eighth at Regionals. Neither team qualified for States, but William Anderson (fourth overall for the boys) and Michelle Malheiro (17th for the girls) advanced as individual qualifiers to compete at Green Hill Park in Salem on Saturday.