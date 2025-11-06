Groundbreaking for Next Phase Of West Falls Plan Set Nov. 19

Thursday, Nov. 6 — EYA LLC, Rushmark Properties and Metro announced today the official groundbreaking for the next phase of West Falls, a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood decades in the making and the final phase of a 40-acre master plan that will connect housing, transit and open space at the West Falls Church Metro Station. The event will take place on-site on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Phase One of this grand project is the 10-acre development in Falls Church now operated by the Hoffman Company, Phase Two is the Virginia Tech-controlled portion now under construction and this third and final phase will complete the plan all the way to Metro’s West Falls Church station. The West Falls Station Boulevard will unite all three phases with passage through the center of each extending from Route 7 to the West Falls Church Metro station.

Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke, U.S. Representative Don Beyer, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay, Supervisors James N. Bierman, Jr. (Dranesville District) and Walter Alcorn (Principal Director, Metro), along with leaders from EYA, including Executive Vice President Evan Goldman, and Rushmark Properties Vice President Neal Kumar, will offer remarks to mark this milestone public-private partnership.

This phase’s first step will deliver 82 townhomes, including 13 affordable units and 10 live/work residences designed for small professional offices. It also features over 570 units across two multifamily buildings, with a third planned, an office building, and a range of public amenities and improvements to be unveiled at the groundbreaking event.

The project is being delivered through a joint public-private partnership between Metro, EYA and Rushmark Properties as part of Metro’s broader strategy to maximize ridership and community value through transit-oriented development.