Field Hockey Puts Up A Fight, But Falls 1-0 In State Quarterfinals

The Meridian High School field hockey team won sixteen straight games, but it only took two losses to bring their outstanding season to an end.

The Mustangs faced the York Falcons in the opening round of the State playoffs, after losing to Western Albemarle in the Regional Finals last Thursday. For three quarters, Meridian hung around against an opponent that had them visibly outmatched – Baelyn Reinfurt was exceptional in net and the Mustang offense fought to earn itself some quality chances, including a few short corners.

But with 5:30 to go in the final period, York scored what proved to be the game’s lone tally. Meridian had scored in the final moments of regulation to force overtime twice this year, including during the Regional Semifinals against James Monroe, but there would be no late rally this time.

“These girls fought so hard,” said head coach Anne Steenhoek. “If you’re going to lose, that’s the way you want it to happen. Couldn’t have asked for a better effort.”

The Mustangs’ season ends with a final record of 16-3. It’s the third consecutive season that Meridian has won at least 15 games, following the school’s 21-1, State Finals-reaching campaign in 2023 and 15-3-1 effort last year. It should be expected that the girls will once again be among the Northwestern District heavyweights next fall.