Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-11-06 10:41 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Field Hockey Puts Up A Fight, But Falls 1-0 In State Quarterfinals

Picture of Ryan McCafferty

Ryan McCafferty

2025-11-06inSports

The Meridian High School field hockey team won sixteen straight games, but it only took two losses to bring their outstanding season to an end.

The Mustangs faced the York Falcons in the opening round of the State playoffs, after losing to Western Albemarle in the Regional Finals last Thursday. For three quarters, Meridian hung around against an opponent that had them visibly outmatched – Baelyn Reinfurt was exceptional in net and the Mustang offense fought to earn itself some quality chances, including a few short corners. 

But with 5:30 to go in the final period, York scored what proved to be the game’s lone tally. Meridian had scored in the final moments of regulation to force overtime twice this year, including during the Regional Semifinals against James Monroe, but there would be no late rally this time.

“These girls fought so hard,” said head coach Anne Steenhoek. “If you’re going to lose, that’s the way you want it to happen. Couldn’t have asked for a better effort.”

The Mustangs’ season ends with a final record of 16-3. It’s the third consecutive season that Meridian has won at least 15 games, following the school’s 21-1, State Finals-reaching campaign in 2023 and 15-3-1 effort last year. It should be expected that the girls will once again be among the Northwestern District heavyweights next fall.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Our Man In Arlington 11-6-2025

This is the time of year when many local organizations schedule their annual meetings, often comprised of a gathering that includes (i) food; (ii) fundraising; (iii) keynote speakers; (iv) presentations

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!