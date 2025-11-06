Del. Simon: With Big Dem Wins, Redistricting Goes Ahead

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s been a remarkable week in Virginia politics even by our standards. Between the Special Session on redistricting and Tuesday’s historic election results, the Commonwealth has made it clear that both our maps and our political direction are about to change.

On the redistricting front, the General Assembly returned to Richmond for a special session to consider a constitutional amendment that would allow us to redraw Virginia’s Congressional districts mid-cycle.

In 2020, voters approved the so-called “independent” Virginia Redistricting Commission, an experiment that produced gridlock and ultimately forced the Supreme Court of Virginia to step in and draw the maps itself.

Democrats, who currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, made the case that this amendment is about leveling the playing field. With Republican-controlled states like Texas, North Carolina, and Florida aggressively redrawing lines to protect their incumbents, Virginia’s leadership argued that sitting on our hands would amount to unilateral disarmament.

The House passed the measure 51-42, and the Senate followed suit 21-16, both along party lines.

Critics called the Special Session an overreach, claiming the legislature had gone beyond its original scope. But supporters note that Virginia’s Constitution clearly allows the General Assembly to initiate amendments, and that doing so through the normal legislative process with two votes and a public referendum is as democratic as it gets.

Still, the courts may have something to say about timing and procedure. Lawsuits are already being drafted, and that could mean months of litigation before we know whether the proposal even gets a second vote next session.

Abigail Spanberger made history Tuesday night as the first woman ever elected Governor of Virginia, defeating Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a decisive win. The Democratic ticket also swept the lieutenant governor and attorney general races, giving Democrats control of all three statewide offices for the first time since 2021.

And then there’s the House of Delegates. As of press time, Democrats appeared poised to expand their narrow 51–48 majority by at least thirteen seats, flipping key suburban and exurban districts across Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Hampton Roads. If the numbers hold through certification, that will give Democrats a comfortable working majority heading into the 2026 Session and the muscle to move big priorities like the redistricting amendment, reproductive healthcare, and gun violence prevention.

Tuesday’s election results underscore the continuing challenge the Republican Party faces connecting with the Commonwealth’s fastest-growing, most diverse communities.

For Democrats, these results are not just a morale boost, but a mandate. Voters endorsed a message of competence, pragmatism, and fairness. That gives us a real opportunity to govern boldly and responsibly.

For Republicans, the message is equally clear: Virginia isn’t interested in importing the chaos and culture wars we see dominating national headlines. Voters want good schools, affordable housing, and fair maps, not more gerrymandering or gridlock.

The amendment we passed last week will have to clear one more vote next session and then go to the people for ratification. That’s the way our system is supposed to work – with transparency, checks, and plenty of public input.

If approved, the change could mean Virginia’s Congressional lines are redrawn before the 2026 midterm elections. Whether that produces more competitive districts or just a new round of political fights remains to be seen. But after this week, one thing is for sure. Virginians are paying attention.

And as someone who’s spent a few years in the political trenches I can tell you when voters engage this deeply about how their representatives are chosen, democracy’s doing just fine.