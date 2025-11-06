Beyer Hails Tuesday’s Huge Election Win for Democrats

THURSDAY, Nov. 6 — Northern Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. issued the following statement today in response to the historic election Tuesday:

“Tuesday night was a very good night for Democrats – in New Jersey, New York, California, and of course, here in Virginia.

“We made history. Voters overwhelmingly elected Abigail Spanberger as the next Governor of our Commonwealth – the first woman ever to hold that office. ”Her victory was as inspiring as it was decisive. It sent a clear message that Virginians value integrity, experience, and the steady leadership this moment demands.

“Democrats also significantly increased their majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, increasing their representation from 51 to 64. This exponentially increases their power to pass critical legislation to protect reproductive rights, voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights and economic fairness. I am also very proud that my campaign invested heavily in each and every one of these races.

“Across the country, voters stood with Democrats and delivered a strong, unmistakable check on the MAGA agenda. They rejected chaos. They chose progress. We now have good reason for hope. In Virginia’s 8th District, the stakes could not be higher. Trump’s policies have disproportionately harmed the federal workers and contractors who call this region home. They have been laid off, cast aside, and used as political pawns.

“These results show that voters are paying attention – and Democrats must keep fighting for the working families who are the heart of this great country.

“The road ahead will not be easy. But if Tuesday night proved anything, it is that we can win when we organize, stay focused, and keep fighting for what is right.”