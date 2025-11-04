Patriots Smother Wofford 70–46 in Season-Opening Win

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason defeated Wofford 70–46 on Monday night at EagleBank Arena, opening the 2025–26 season with a performance that showed the Patriots can rely on their defense when the offense stalls. Mason struggled to find rhythm early, but its trademark defensive intensity carried the way before the Patriots pulled away in the second half to secure a convincing win in Year Three under head coach Tony Skinn.

A Night of Recognition

Before the game, Mason paused to celebrate its recent success and the people who helped shape the program. The university honored longtime athletics administrator Carolyn Marsh, recognizing her service and contributions to Mason Athletics. Moments later, the Patriots raised their 2025 Atlantic 10 regular-season championship banner, a visible reminder of the program’s growth under Skinn and the standard now expected in Fairfax.

The ceremony energized the crowd inside EagleBank Arena, setting the stage for the team’s first game since last season’s title run.

A Defensive Blueprint

From the opening possession, Mason dictated the pace with its defense. The Patriots extended pressure well beyond the arc, disrupted passing lanes, and closed out on shooters with discipline. Wofford, a team built around perimeter movement, was limited to 30 percent shooting from the field and just 6-of-29 from three-point range.

Every Terrier possession was challenged. Mason’s rotations were tight, communication steady, and rebounding consistent. The Patriots forced 16 turnovers, converting them into 17 points, and held a 34-18 advantage in paint scoring.

Junior forward Riley Allenspach, who transferred from Samford after facing Wofford several times in the Southern Conference, said the Patriots entered the game knowing how dangerous the Terriers could be from long range.

“We focused on guarding the three because we knew how many they like to shoot,” he said. “That became our focus, and it made a difference.”

The defensive effort mirrored what carried the Patriots to last season’s Atlantic 10 regular-season title: speed, depth, and commitment to collective defense. Few A-10 teams combine length and lateral quickness as effectively as Mason, and Skinn continues to make that the foundation of his system.

Offense Finds Its Rhythm

While the defense looked midseason-ready, the offense took time to settle in. Mason missed several open looks early and showed some of the expected chemistry issues of a roster featuring eight transfers and several players in new roles. The first half was uneven, with the Patriots’ offense relying more on transition points than half-court execution.

Head coach Tony Skinn said the early struggles were no surprise. “I expect early game jitters as it’s hard to replicate game atmosphere in practice sessions,” Skinn said.

As the game wore on, Mason’s offensive flow improved. Ball movement quickened, spacing opened, and the Patriots finished shooting 47 percent overall, highlighted by improved playmaking and post touches. “Our game plan relied on ball movement, which improved significantly in the second half tonight,” Skinn said. “For the first game, bench points were crucial and demonstrate the depth of our team.”

O’Connor Exits, Mincy Steps Up

Senior captain Brayden O’Connor, the Patriots’ lone representative on the Preseason All-Atlantic 10 First Team, played only the first half before leaving with an injury and did not return after halftime. Skinn later said O’Connor would undergo evaluation Tuesday to determine his status.

In his absence, junior guard Kory Mincy stepped into the lead role and delivered an impressive debut. The transfer guard scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, hit 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and recorded six assists.

“I take a lot of pride in defense, as it was key for our team’s success tonight,” Mincy said. “Being a leader means stepping up when the captain is down, adapting to different roles.”

He also emphasized how his offense fits into Mason’s team-first mindset. “Me making shots is about creating opportunities for teammates, allowing them to trust me,” Mincy said.

Skinn credited Mincy for his poise and maturity. “I am proud of Kory’s resilience, stepping up when he’s used to a different role,” Skinn said. “Coming off the bench and playing effectively requires resilience and adaptability, and he did both.”

Depth and Balance

While Mincy led the way, the win was a collective effort. Allenspach added 12 points and four rebounds, showing improvement around the rim, while senior Masai Troutman chipped in 10 points and six boards. In all, eight Patriots scored at least four points, and Mason’s bench outscored Wofford 30-14.

That balance reflects the roster’s new makeup. The Patriots’ combination of veterans and newcomers looked comfortable sharing the load even as chemistry continues to build. Freshman Emmanuel Kanga added energy and rim protection in limited minutes, drawing praise from his coach.

“Emanuel’s energy in his first game is promising; he needs to come out of his shell,” Skinn said. “I believe we’ve got a bright future with him; he can contribute significantly this season.”

The New Reality of College Basketball

In the transfer-heavy landscape of modern college basketball, consistency is rare. Mason’s offseason overhaul was substantial with eight transfers, a freshman class, and a few key returners. But Skinn has embraced that challenge by focusing on habits and identity.

“It’s tough to lead new players while trying to form an effective game strategy quickly,” Skinn said. “We had to grease the wheels early, as many guys are new to game situations.”

Despite that turnover, Mason’s culture appears intact: defend first, share the ball, and communicate. Monday’s opener offered a glimpse of a team still learning but already defending at a championship level.

Pressure as Culture

“Patriot Pressure” has evolved from a tactic into a mentality. Mason dictates tempo by wearing opponents down, forcing rushed decisions, and controlling pace through defense. Even when the offense struggled early, the Patriots’ defensive structure kept them in control.

By the second half, Wofford’s movement slowed and spacing disappeared. Mason’s rotations stayed sharp, and the Patriots methodically pulled away, closing out a thorough, workmanlike win built on effort and cohesion.

Holding Court at Home

With the win, George Mason improved to 3-0 in season openers and 33-5 at home under Skinn. The consistency in Fairfax remains one of the program’s hallmarks, a reflection of preparation and defensive pride.

Looking Ahead

George Mason returns to EagleBank Arena on Friday night to face Winthrop, looking to build on the defensive dominance that carried them in the opener while continuing to develop offensive chemistry.

For Skinn, the path forward is clear. “Defensively, we showed teeth in the early parts but needed to improve offensively overall,” he said. “Every possession counts; we can’t afford to have the ball stick.”

For the Patriots, the message was simple: defense travels, effort sustains, and the Patriot Pressure remains the program’s foundation.