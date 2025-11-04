Five Elected to Falls Church School Board

Falls Church voters elected four members to the Falls Church City School Board in Tuesday’s election.
MK Hughes led the field, followed by Anne Sherwood, Lori Silverman, Kathleen Tysse.
Vote totals:
- MK Hughes — 4,498
- Anne Sherwood — 3,925
- Lori Silverman — 3,820
- Kathleen Tysse — 3,475
- Sharon Mergler — 3,419
The newly elected members will help guide the direction of Falls Church City Public Schools over the next term. The election drew strong community engagement, with all candidates emphasizing support for academic excellence and student well-being.