Five Elected to Falls Church School Board

Falls Church voters elected four members to the Falls Church City School Board in Tuesday’s election.

MK Hughes led the field, followed by Anne Sherwood, Lori Silverman, Kathleen Tysse.

Vote totals:

MK Hughes — 4,498

Anne Sherwood — 3,925

Lori Silverman — 3,820

Kathleen Tysse — 3,475

Sharon Mergler — 3,419

The newly elected members will help guide the direction of Falls Church City Public Schools over the next term. The election drew strong community engagement, with all candidates emphasizing support for academic excellence and student well-being.