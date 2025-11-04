Falls Church City Council Election Results 2025

The results are in for this year’s Falls Church City Council race. The city’s three incumbents have successfully retained their seats, while newcomer Arthur Agin has won the fourth, ushering in both stability and a fresh voice for the community’s leadership. All four winners — Marybeth Connelly, David Snyder, Laura Downs, and Arthur Agin were endorsed by the Falls Church News-Press. The incumbents Marybeth Connelly, David Snyder, and Laura Downs each ran on records highlighting responsible governance, investment in education, and commitment to maintaining Falls Church’s quality of life. Their reelection demonstrates strong voter confidence in the current direction of the City Council and its ongoing projects in infrastructure and smart growth. Arthur Agin, chair of the City’s Transportation Commission, earned his place on the Council with a campaign centered on sustainable development, safer streets, and improved transit access. His victory reflects a growing appetite among residents for innovation in managing the city’s growth and transportation challenges. Voter turnout held steady compared to past local elections, showing continued civic engagement across the city. The new 2025–2029 Council will combine experience with new energy as it tackles housing, environmental sustainability, and the future vision for Falls Church’s evolving community.

Total votes: Downs 5147, Snyder 4161, Connelly 4404, Agin 3304, Pendleton 1631, Thompson 2060.