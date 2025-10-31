Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-11-02 4:10 AM
White House Journalists Denounce New Trump Restrictions

2025-10-31inBreaking News

 Friday, Oct. 31 — in a strongly worded statement issued tonight, the president of the White House Correspondents Association denounced the move earlier today by the Trump White House to declare areas of the building historically open to media access to now be off limits to journalists. 

     The statement reads as follows:

The White House Correspondents’ Association unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary’s office. 

The new restrictions hinder the press corps’ ability to question officials, ensure transparency, and hold the government accountable, to the detriment of the American public. 

— Weijia Jiang, WHCA President

