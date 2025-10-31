Lights Go Out For Meridian Field Hockey, Mustangs Fall 3-0 In Regional Finals

The lights at Jack Gambill Athletic Field went out late in the second quarter, and the Meridian High School field hockey team lost 3-0 to Western Albemarle in the Regional Finals.

The Meridian Mustangs had been riding a wave of momentum after three consecutive overtime wins, but all things must come to an end. The Warriors of Western Albemarle came to town on Thursday night, and got the better of Anne Steenhoek’s squad in a game highlighted by about a 15-minute stoppage for malfunctioning lights.

Western Albemarle was already leading 2-0 by the time of the delay, with one goal in each of the first two periods, though the Mustangs were able to earn some quality chances. Unfortunately, the incident wasn’t able to provide a momentum shift a la Super Bowl XLVII, and the Warriors tacked on one more in the second half to complete the scoring.

On the bright side for Meridian, the season is far from over. The Mustangs had already punched their ticket to the State playoffs, and after their win over James Monroe on Tuesday, they clinched a home game to begin their quest for a title. That game will be played next Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.