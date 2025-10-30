Meridian Football Bounces Back, Field Hockey Winning

The regular season is coming to a close for fall sports at Meridian High School, with every program except football now having completed its scheduled slate of games. Some teams will be moving on to the playoffs, while for others, it’s a wrap until 2026. Let’s take a look.

Football, which still has two regular season games left to play, got back in the win column last Friday by blowing out Warren County 56-14 on Senior Night. That brings the boys to 4-4, and they’ll look to move back above .500 at Skyline on Friday.

Field hockey earned a thrilling win over Fauquier in its regular season finale last Wednesday to extend its winning streak, moving to 14-1 after dropping its opener. Now Anne Steenhoek’s girls will enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Northwestern District.

Boys’ volleyball took a pair of losses to end its season, falling in three sets against Langley last Tuesday and in four at Marshall last Thursday. They finish 4-18 for the year. Meanwhile the girls split their two matchups in their final week to go 14-6. They won in five sets at Brentsville last Monday and lost in five at home against Warren County last Thursday, and will now begin their Regional playoff run on the road.

Cross country has already begun its postseason, taking on the Northwestern District last Wednesday. William Anderson finished second individually for the boys, who finished seventh overall, while Michelle Malheiro came in seventh for the girls, who ended up fifth. Meridian will move on to the Regional Championships at Pole Green Park this week.

Finally, although the co-ed golf team’s season ended last week, Era Inglis-Nela advanced individually to the Virginia Girls’ Open Championship while Bridget Creed qualified for the Northern Zone Qualifier.