A Penny for Your Thoughts 10-30-2025

Yes, Virginia, there is an election, and it’s next Tuesday! This year’s statewide election will be historic as both gubernatorial candidates are women: former Representative Abigail Spanberger is the Democratic nominee; Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is the Republican candidate. The statewide ticket is the most racially and ethnically diverse in the Common-wealth’s history, a blow, perhaps, to the Trump Administration, which has removed references to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from government websites, but which also desperately wants a Republican win in this significant off-year election. On the Democratic side, a White female, a South Asian Muslim female, and a Black male are running for state leadership. A Black female, White male, and Cuban-American male are the Republican candidates.

Abigail Spanberger has a law enforcement and intelligence background in addition to serving three terms in the United States House of Representatives. She also proudly cites “Mom” to three school-age daughters on her resume. Spanberger has a reputation for hard work, moderation, listening, and finding common ground to enact legislation. Her broad perspective will serve the Commonwealth well in the coming term. The Republican candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears, served one term in the House of Delegates in 2002, lost a contest for Congress in 2004, and stayed out of the public eye until her run for Lt. Governor in 2021. Her rude behavior during the gubernatorial debate earlier this month mirrored the antics of Donald Trump in presidential debates. Though not endorsed by Trump, she has expressed support for the president and his devastating economic and social policies affecting all Virginians.

The race between Democratic State Senator Ghazala Hashmi and Republican radio talk-show host John Reid for Lieutenant Governor has been low key, except for Reid’s weird stunt last week conducting a “debate” between himself and an AI version of Senator Hashmi. The position has few official duties except to break ties in the State Senate. However, on the leadership team, the lieutenant governor provides an extra set of eyes and ears to the governor, and Senator Hashmi’s experience as a teacher and a legislator gives her special empathy for addressing the Commonwealth’s challenges. Mr. Reid has a smooth speaking style, and jokes like a stand-up comedian at times, but that persona belies his right-wing agenda on reproductive health care, public education, labor, and Virginia’s economy.

Until earlier this month, the race for Attorney General was overshadowed by the top of the ticket as Republican incumbent Jason Miyares and Democratic candidate Jay Jones vied for airtime and endorsements (Miyares is the only Republican candidate endorsed by Donald Trump). Then, shocking texts that Jones sent to a Republican House colleague three years ago were released. There is no defense for his comments about shooting the House Speaker and watching his children die in their mother’s arms. Jones apologized amid demands that he withdraw from the race, but thousands of residents had already voted when the texts were aired, and Jones remains on the ballot. Spanberger is well ahead in the polls, and having an Attorney General who supports her agenda is important to many voters even though it might be a tough decision.

Additionally, in Fairfax County, a $460 million school bond referendum is on the ballot. Unlike Maryland, where the state helps fund school construction, Virginia school divisions depend on community support for the bonds to invest in renovating and building schools. In the City of Falls Church, voters also will select the Sheriff, Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, City Council and School Board seats. The ballot is long in both jurisdictions, so it is important to turn the ballot over to find all the boxes to check. Early voting will continue at select locations through Saturday at 5 p.m. If you do not vote early, you can vote on Tuesday, November 4, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. at your regular assigned polling place.

Voting is a crucial responsibility of citizenship. Defend our democracy and VOTE!