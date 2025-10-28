Meridian Field Hockey Beats Kettle Run In Overtime, Punches Ticket To States

For the second time in 12 days, the Kettle Run Cougars visited Meridian High School for some high-stakes field hockey action. And for the second time in 12 days, the Mustangs came away victorious, this time winning 2-1 in overtime.

Emma Flanagan, who had the only goal against the Cougars two weeks ago, scored 90 seconds into overtime as Meridian required extra minutes for the second consecutive game. The Mustangs went to a shootout against Fauquier in their regular season finale last Wednesday, and opened the Region 3B playoffs in another nailbiter.

It was a scoreless first half for both teams, and remained that way until Zorah Randhawa finally got the Mustangs on the board late in the third period. Kettle Run saw a few quality chances late in the frame, and received an untimed short corner opportunity with fractions of a second remaining on the clock, which they converted into the tying tally.

The score remained knotted at one apiece throughout the fourth, as Meridian goaltender Baelyn Reinfut made a few crucial stops in the closing minutes. That set up the extra frame, which didn’t last long until Sara Meade found Flanagan for the game winner.

“Our senior captains stepped up in a big way,” said head coach Anne Steenhoek, referring to Flanagan and Meade. “Kettle Run played a great game, but we were prepared for everything they had for us.”

It was a redeeming win for the Mustangs, who were stunned by Culpeper County in the opening round of Regionals last fall. They were the top seed in the bracket a year ago, just as they are this time around, and it looked at times like their hearts might be broken once again. But instead, a group that had won 14 straight games – now make it 15 – found the resilience to power through, punching their ticket to the State playoffs.

Meridian won’t rest for long, as they’ll host James Monroe tomorrow night. Win or lose, they’ll additionally be playing on Thursday to determine their seeding for States.