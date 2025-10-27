Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-10-29 2:34 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Spanberger Leads Earle-Sears by 7 Points; Hashmi leads Reid by 2 points; after text messaging scandal, Miyares leads Jones by 1 Point in Attorney General Race

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-10-27inBreaking News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, Monday, Oct. 27 — A new Wason Center of Christopher Newport University survey of Virginia likely voters shows tightening races across the statewide contests as Election Day is right around the corner.

Governor: Abigail Spanberger leads Winsome Earle-Sears by 7 points, 50% to 43%.

Lieutenant Governor: Ghazala Hashmi leads John Reid by 2 points, 47% to 45%.

Attorney General: Incumbent Jason Miyares now leads Jay Jones by 1 point, 46% to 45%, following reports of a 2022 text messaging scandal involving Jones.

In the House of Delegates generic ballot, the Democratic Party’s candidate leads the Republican Party’s candidate by 8 points, 51% to 43%.

Top issues for voters include threats to democracy (18%), inflation (18%), healthcare (11%), and immigration (9%).

Voter enthusiasm remains high, with 85% of likely voters saying they are very (56%) or somewhat (29%) enthusiastic about voting.

Early voting is well underway, with 29% of the likely voters we surveyed indicating they have already voted in the Virginia elections with some variation by partisanship; 34% of Republicans say they have already voted compared to 23% of Independents and 30% of Democrats.

Recent news reports of text messages sent by Jay Jones in 2022 have dramatically changed the context of the Virginia elections, with 75% of likely voters saying they have heard some or a lot about them. Among those who have, 47% say the issue is at least somewhat likely to affect their vote choice for attorney general.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!