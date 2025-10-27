Meridian Football Gets Right In Dominant Senior Night Win Over Warren County

The Meridian High School football team scored eight touchdowns, had both a 100-yard rusher and receiver, and dominated Warren County in a 56-14 victory on Friday night.

It was must-win time for the Mustangs after dropping below .500 for the first time in 2025, and they’d have a prime opportunity to get right in their final home game of the 2025 campaign. Meridian celebrated Senior Night to honor the 19 graduating members of PJ Anderson’s squad, many of which have been four-year contributors to a team that’s fought relentlessly to climb up the Northwestern District standings.

The Mustangs were as motivated as ever, and they took care of business. Oumar Thompson had 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, Rex McAlester caught four passes for 100 yards and added a rushing score, and Duke Dawson accounted for touchdowns in both the rushing and receiving game. Quarterback Cruz Ruoff, Meridian’s four-year starter, threw for 150 yards while completing six of eight pass attempts, two of which found the end zone.

“We played so hard,” said Anderson. “I’m incredibly excited for our seniors who’ve worked their butts off for four-plus years to get rewarded on a night like this.” Still, the Mustangs will need to take things one game at a time, and it’s right back to the grind as they prepare to take on Skyline on the road this Friday. Meridian’s final two contests – this one and at Manassas Park on November 7th – will determine their playoff fate.