Meridian Girls Volleyball Runs Streak To Six, Field Hockey Gets Set For Playoffs

Another week is in the books on fall sports season at Meridian High School, with plenty of results to write home about. Golf wrapped up its campaign with a third-place finish in the State championship last Monday, while everybody else still has their sights set on postseason promise. Let’s recap.

Football took a tough loss at Brentsville, losing 40-21 after taking an early 14-0 lead. The Mustangs dropped to 3-4 on the year, but on the bright side, they’ll be back home this week for Senior Night against Warren County on Friday. This should be a get-right game for PJ Anderson’s group after dropping back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Field hockey’s winning streak continued, beating Brentsville 4-0 on the road last Tuesday and Kettle Run 1-0 on Thursday to improve to 13-1. Anne Steenhoek’s squad still hasn’t lost since its opening contest of the year, and should be positioned to win the regular season Northwest District title while securing home field advantage throughout the Regional playoffs.

Girls’ volleyball has also been red hot as of late, and picked up two more wins last week to improve to 13-5. Milena Racic’s group beat Liberty (Bealeton) at home last Tuesday and Manassas Park on the road Thursday, each in three sets, extending its winning streak to six with each of the last four being three-set sweeps. They’ll look to keep the momentum going against Warren County tonight.

Boys’ volleyball was able to pick up a win last week, beating Alexandria City in five sets last Wednesday. Unfortunately, it came sandwiched between a pair of road losses at McLean last Tuesday and South Lakes on Thursday. Shannon Hladky’s squad drops to 4-15 in what’s been a season of gaining experience for the young club, and they’ll close it out with one more shot to finish on a high note at Marshall tonight.

Finally, cross country wrapped up its regular season at the Third Battle Invite on Saturday, boasting some impressive showings. William Anderson won the Varsity B race for the boys, while Michelle Malheiro finished fifth for the girls.