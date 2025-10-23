Here’s a sampling of the incredible creativity seen on posters held by the some seven million Americans who came out of their homes last Saturday to rally on No Kings Day. Some were home grown Falls Church signs, but others were from everywhere among the 2,700 individual protest rallies that were held that lovely day.

Grab Him By the neussy! (with Time magazine’s photo of his flabby neck), Omg, you guys! That’s Not What I Said! (Jesus talking), Pay no attention to the Nazi behind the curtain, Grandtifa, grandmas against fascism, Fun fact: Boston Tea Party was a protest against a tariff, Honk if you’re not in the Epstein files, Radicalized by basic human decency, If no mentally disturbed person should have an assault weapon why should a mentally ill president have an army?, Are your grocery receipts lying to you, or is Trump?, Obviously I don’t believe circumcision causes autism, but the evidence linking micropenises to fascism seems to be adding up, First they came for the media, then we don’t know what happened after that, If there’s any justice, “Big Beautiful Bill’ will be the name of Trump’s cellmate, I caught the woke mind virus, and all I got was empathy and critical thinking skills, Here lies science and evidence based medicine, 1543-2025, Sorry for being weird, this is my first dictatorship, Mike Johnson blocked me on Grindr, Which restroom should castrated Republicans in Congress use?, Billionaires are the only minority hurting America, F*ck Trump, His Whole Cabinet, Elon, ICE and the Dallas Cowboys, The Gospel is anti-fascist, Not a terrorist, just a former Republican, Our huddled masses will defeat your fascist asses, At this point, you’d have to pay me not to protest, No kings since 1776, January 6 was a criminal tragedy unpunished, Good trouble lives on, Citizens not subjects, Make Orwell fiction again, In democracy, no person is above the law, I’m here because I love our country, Say no to coward-ICE, No Faux King Way, If Kamala were president, we’d all be at brunch, This is not a left or right moment, it is a right or wrong moment.

Our favorite was not a pun or turn of a comical phrase, but one that simply said, “Defending democracy requires courage,” because that’s the truth. It’s what it’s going to require, whether that courage takes the form of persistence or something more demanding. We’re in a bad place right now, in terms of holding on to our democratic values, and to restore the nation to where it was even nine months ago is not going to be easy.

Without a doubt, humor and irony are massively wonderful tools in this fight. But it will get tougher for Americans the worse things get, and at this point we can count on that. So the challenge is going to be to keep the ranks of the seven million of us non-violent and democracy-loving citizens growing as the pressure mounts.