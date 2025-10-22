53 U.S. Representatives Urge Utility Companies To Suspend Penalties And Shutoffs For Federal Workers And Contractors During Government Shutdown

Wednesday, Oct. 22 – U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Northern Virginia today led 53 U.S. Representatives urging major utility companies to suspend late penalties and utility shutoffs for federal employees and contractors amid the federal government shutdown.

They wrote:

“In light of the ongoing federal government shutdown, we write to urge you to suspend all utility shutoffs and late payment penalties for federal workers or federal contractors affected by the shutdown. Both essential and involuntarily furloughed employees are currently without pay. These workers should not face the additional hardship of losing access to running water, electricity, or internet simply because their paychecks have stopped through no fault of their own.

…

“The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 guarantees that federal employees will receive full back pay once a lapse in appropriations ends, ensuring they can meet their outstanding debts accrued during the shutdown. Therefore, we urge you to temporarily withhold all utility service disconnections and suspend late payment penalties for federal employees and provide flexible payment plans once their pay resumes.”

Recipients of the Representatives’ letter included electricity provider associations Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the American Public Power Association (APPA), the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), water utility associations the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) and the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA), and broadband associations CTIA and USTelecom, all of whom were encouraged to share it with their members.

The letter was signed by U.S. Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Robert Garcia (D-CA), Suzan DelBene (D-OR), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Bobby Scott (D-VA), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Eugene Vindman (D-VA), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Sarah Elfreth (D-MD), April McClain Delaney (D-MD), Johnny Olszewski (D-MD), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Becca Balint (D-VT), Nanette Barragán (D-CA), (D-), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Sean Casten (D-IL), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Herb Conaway (D-NJ), Lou Correa (D-CA), Danny Davis (D-IL), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Cleo Fields (D-LA), Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Sylvia Garca (D-TX), Val Hoyle (D-OR), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Robin Kelly (D-IL), Susie Lee (D-NV), John Mannion (D-NY), Lucy McBath (D-GA), LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Nellie Pou (D-NJ), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Andrea Salinas (D-OR), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Marc Veasey (D-TX), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Bonne Watson Coleman (D-NJ), George Whitesides (D-CA), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).