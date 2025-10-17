Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-10-20 11:24 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Meridian Football Squanders Early Lead In Loss At Brentsville

Picture of Ryan McCafferty

Ryan McCafferty

2025-10-17inSports

The Meridian High School football team returned from its bye week, but couldn’t figure out how to slow down the Brentsville Tigers in a 40-21 loss to their Northwestern District rivals on Friday night.

A warm October day quickly turned into a cold, bitter evening in Nokesville, where the Meridian Mustangs would be seeing their first football action in two weeks. PJ Anderson’s squad was eager to shake off the rust, scoring the opening points on an Oumar Thompson touchdown run that capped off a methodical seven-minute drive in the first quarter. Thompson then found the end zone again early in the second quarter on a 45-yard breakway scamper after Alex Jacobson intercepted a Brentsville pass, giving the road team a 14-0 lead.

But that would be the night’s high water mark for the Mustangs. Brentsville found a rhythm offensively to tie the game at the half, and then wasted no time taking the lead early in the third quarter. A long touchdown run from Duke Dawson knotted the score at 21, but the Tigers would score the game’s final 19 points as Meridian simply could not get any stops defensively.

“We didn’t play our best game tonight,” Anderson admitted postgame, taking a share of the ownership himself. “You can’t be leading 14-0, be tied at the half, and play the second half we played.”

Next up, the Mustangs will return to Falls Church for their final home game of the season against Warren County. That will be Senior Night for Meridian, who will look to move back to .500 after dropping to 3-4 with Friday’s loss.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!