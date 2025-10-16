Providence Players Bring Christie’s Classic ‘Mousetrap’ Murder Mystery

The reason behind the world’s longest running play is it’s a keep-you-off-your-seat murder mystery asking “who dunnit?” and, more importantly: “who’s next?”

“The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie (1890-1976) opened in London in 1952 and except for a Covid-19 break, it’s run ever since, topping 30,000 performances as of last March and now Falls Church residents can see it, too, presented by the Providence Players at the James Lee Community Center on Annandale Road.

A loud and piercing scream opens the play on a dark, (repeat) darkened stage.

Lights up!

It’s a cold and snowy night at Monkswell Manor, a guesthouse hosted by Mollie and Giles Preston (Kate Bierly and John Paul Odle), where five visitors arrive one by one, out they come, all the usual suspects, distinctly different personalities, weird in their own ways (like most everyone you know, except for you).

Nothing is right for Mrs. Boyle, one of my two favorite characters of the night, the other being the hyperactive Christopher Wren (Joshua Mutterperl) who scampers from person to person to place like a squirrel on steroids, curling up like a ball, going into hibernation perhaps.

Gayle Grimes is excellent as Ms. Boyle, portraying an old gripey lady who finds nothing pleasing ever, constantly sneering at whatever ails her which is everything, both she and Mutterperl acting with finesse, experience and exaggeration to make their characters truly stereotypical and humorous.

Major Metcalf (Kirk Lambert) mostly keeps to himself, the strong, silent type who smokes a pipe and doesn’t say much, looking rather like Sherlock Holmes. Hmmm….

Then there’s Miss Casewell (Abby Smith) who is anything but, yapping at everyone like a snapping turtle while she putters here and there in mysterious ways.

The last guest to arrive is a Mr. Paravicini (K Sridhar) who wears a constant smile and is never ruffled by happenings at the manor, to make a viewer wonder: What did he have up his sleeve? Or under his wig?

A recent murder in London not far from the manor has everyone on edge since the police think there’s a link to the guesthouse and they send in Sergeant Trotter (Bruce Alan Rauscher) to investigate.

Although they are the hosts, the Prestons are not immune to questioning by the inspector, and they begin to bicker.

Says the detective: “All criminals slip up.”

But, look! Oh, no! Someone has cut the phone line! The skis are missing! The lights go dark and eeekkk! Another murder, but this time … at Monkswell Manor.

Odle and Rauscher were exceptionally credible in their roles, my dislike of husband Preston (Odle) increasing as the show wore on. Just what director Eleanore Tapscott wanted, she who assembled a talented set of actors who portray their characters vividly as they exit and enter at precise moments to keep everyone guessing.

It’s fun and great family entertainment.

Who done it?

Ubiquitous set designer Matt Liptak has created a perfect parlor with many doors, stairs to upstairs rooms, photographs of old gentlemen, a cozy fireplace, and a much-used window with snow piled high in the corners.

Outside the window we glimpse the frozen outdoors in case anyone forgets that it is a cold and snowy night.

Sound engineer Jason Hamrick does a fine job with musical selections and radio operations.

The Providence Players have dedicated the first two pages of their program to former U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly (1950-2025) who was an active partner with them for many years.

In 1999 I saw “Mousetrap” in Toronto where it’s Canada’s longest running play of 26 years. Until I saw it here last Friday night with the biggest Providence Players’ crowd I’ve ever seen, the ending escaped me. (An usher told me an even bigger crowd was expected this weekend. All tickets are $25 with discounts for seniors and students.)

The murderer will guarantee a good time and you can learn the secret to longevity.

Other key production team members are: Kevin A. Harnisch, producer and properties; Micheal J. O’Connor, stage manager; Adam Konowe, lighting and fight choreographer; Farrell Hartigan, costumes; Robbie Snow, hair and makeup.

Now through Oct. 25, 2025, Thursday – Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee, Oct. 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. James Lee Community Center Theater, 2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church 22042 with plenty of free, lighted parking. For more information, call (703) 425-6782 or write news@providenceplayers.org.