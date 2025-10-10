Warner Applauds Senate Passage of Annual Defense Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today praised Senate passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual defense bill that shapes U.S. military policy and funding. The legislation, which incorporates a number of Warner-led initiatives, now moves to conference with the House before it can be signed into law.

“As global threats grow and technology advances on all sides, I’m encouraged to see the Senate approve this bipartisan bill,” Warner said. “It strengthens our armed forces, supports servicemembers, invests in innovation, and addresses critical challenges at home and abroad.”

Impact on Virginia

The bill authorizes more than $958 million for 13 military construction projects across the Commonwealth, including:

$380 million for housing at Naval Station Norfolk.

$188 million for dry dock modernization at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

$24 million for child development centers at JEB Little Creek–Ft Story and Naval Station Norfolk.

$15.5 million for the Virginia National Guard’s Aircraft Maintenance Hangar project.

It also provides $30.9 billion for Navy shipbuilding — more than $10 billion above the President’s request — funding Columbia-class submarines, Virginia-class submarines, and aircraft carriers, while protecting the workforce at public shipyards such as Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Warner also secured provisions authorizing NASA to reimburse Chincoteague for PFAS-related water well relocation, and championed major housing and community development financing packages aimed at expanding affordability, oversight, and access to homeownership.

Support for Servicemembers

The bill authorizes a 3.8 percent pay raise, reforms the PCS moving process with new oversight, and includes Warner-led barracks housing reforms requiring better quality reviews, standardized tracking systems, and more transparency in dispute resolution. It also strengthens protections for servicemembers in rental housing and sets new safety requirements for military aircraft operating near commercial airports.

Strengthening Technology

Warner secured provisions advancing nuclear technology research, creating an Advanced Nuclear Working Group, and expanding DoD authority to attract private investment. The bill also directs Cyber Command to create an AI roadmap, establishes a Biotechnology Management Office, and requires roadmaps for biotech and small drone technologies. It mandates regular briefings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) encounters.

Global Security Measures

The NDAA includes guardrails on U.S. force reductions in Europe and Korea, $1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, and new requirements for joint drone and cybersecurity work with Taiwan. It extends and expands the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, mandates depot-level maintenance planning for U.S.-supplied equipment, and deepens cybersecurity cooperation with Panama. It also requires assessments of Chinese and Russian intelligence activities in Cuba and directs stronger U.S.–Mexico military coordination at the border.