Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-10-11 8:03 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Spanberger Statement on Trump Administration Implementing Mass Layoffs of Virginians Amid Government Shutdown

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-10-10inBreaking News

RICHMOND, Va. — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after Russell Vought, President Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced the Trump Administration has begun mass layoffs of Virginia federal workers amid the government shutdown — with new reports indicating that multiple agencies are already impacted.

“Everywhere I travel across our Commonwealth, I continue to hear from Virginia service members, seniors, federal workers, and families who are hurting because of the Trump Administration’s attacks on Virginia’s economy and workforce. Now, President Trump is recklessly escalating this chaos by unleashing mass firings on Virginia’s federal workers. 

“Just last night on the debate stage, my opponent refused to call on President Trump to stop this chaos. Virginians saw with their own eyes that Winsome Earle-Sears’ loyalty to Donald Trump will always come first, no matter the cost to Virginians and their families. That’s not leadership — that’s betraying the people of Virginia who she was elected to serve.

“Virginians deserve a Governor with a record of bringing people together to stand up for the Commonwealth of Virginia — not falling in line behind Donald Trump. Unlike my opponent, I will never be afraid to stand up to the President when he attacks Virginians’ jobs and threatens our economy. As the next Governor of Virginia, I will always put Virginians first.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!