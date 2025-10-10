Spanberger Statement on Trump Administration Implementing Mass Layoffs of Virginians Amid Government Shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after Russell Vought, President Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced the Trump Administration has begun mass layoffs of Virginia federal workers amid the government shutdown — with new reports indicating that multiple agencies are already impacted.

“Everywhere I travel across our Commonwealth, I continue to hear from Virginia service members, seniors, federal workers, and families who are hurting because of the Trump Administration’s attacks on Virginia’s economy and workforce. Now, President Trump is recklessly escalating this chaos by unleashing mass firings on Virginia’s federal workers.

“Just last night on the debate stage, my opponent refused to call on President Trump to stop this chaos. Virginians saw with their own eyes that Winsome Earle-Sears’ loyalty to Donald Trump will always come first, no matter the cost to Virginians and their families. That’s not leadership — that’s betraying the people of Virginia who she was elected to serve.

“Virginians deserve a Governor with a record of bringing people together to stand up for the Commonwealth of Virginia — not falling in line behind Donald Trump. Unlike my opponent, I will never be afraid to stand up to the President when he attacks Virginians’ jobs and threatens our economy. As the next Governor of Virginia, I will always put Virginians first.”