Our Man In Arlington 10-9-2025

The inter-connected web of community organizations in Arlington always amazes me. Sometimes it is evident in specific coalition work, where one group’s work helps fill the need of another’s work. On a more general level, it is perhaps best illustrated by the upcoming Spirit of Community awards to be presented by the Arlington Community Foundation next month.

This year the Foundation celebrates the accomplishments of three people whose work and volunteerism across a variety of organizations have made a difference for the residents of Arlington County. Spirit of Community Award recipient Claudia Ramirez Cuéllar turned her own challenges as a new immigrant into nearly two decades of service in Arlington’s schools and organizations, such as Aspire Afterschool Learning. Kellen MacBeth, who will receive the Spirit On The Rise Award, has driven policy and grassroots change on many issues, including the creation of Equality Arlington, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to improving the lives of Arlington’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Spirit of Leadership award recipient is Nina Janopaul, who served as CEO for the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) from 2007 to 2021. She transformed a small Arlington nonprofit into an award-winning, high-performing, regional organization, providing rental homes for over 2000 families in 18 locations throughout the DC Metro area. (And it must be noted, that along with so many organizations, APAH has been re-branded with a new name, True Ground Housing Partners).

Having been on the APAH board during much of Nina’s tenure, I thought it worthwhile to ask her for some reflections on the challenges of being a leader of a community organization. I then figured that instead of interspersing quotes into this column, I would simply cede to her the rest of this column! Here are some reflections from Nina Janopaul:

NINA JANOPAUL: “Thank you for this opportunity to share my thoughts. I landed in Arlington by accident in 1983, intending to spend a few years in Washington before returning to California. In hindsight, I couldn’t be more pleased with my adopted hometown. I find Arlington a model urban community, balancing compassion and generosity with economic development and good governance.

“Arlington’s high-performing nonprofits and progressive civic leadership differentiate this County. Elected leaders like Ellen Bozman (on the County Board from 1972 – 1997) left Arlington with a robust economy but also a commitment to justice and compassion. As stated by Bryan Stevenson, author of the book, Just Mercy: ‘The true test of our character is how we treat the poor, the disfavored, (and) the accused….’ Arlington has excelled by this measure.

“Bozman’s peers included the founders of APAH (now True Ground). Motivated by their Catholic faith, the four couples launched an affordable housing nonprofit by purchasing an 8-unit property. 36 years later, True Ground houses 6,000 residents in 22 properties, with many more homes in development.

“On Sept. 18, I attended True Ground’s groundbreaking for 432 new homes at The Sweeney, named for Jack and Jean Sweeney, two of the APAH founders. Jean shared that the organization has succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. I am excited to see how Carmen Romero, my talented successor, has continued to grow this once tiny nonprofit.

“What made True Ground successful?

“• Living by the values of excellence, integrity and equity.

“• Centering our work on the people we serve. Bringing compassion and curiosity to the data and conversations with residents.

“• Collaborating with other nonprofits, government agencies and the private sector. Sharing credit and gratitude.

“• Investing time, talent and treasure into this work. Recruiting others, including thoughtful and motivated board directors (like Bill Fogarty!), volunteers and staff.

“• Looking for opportunities to make a real impact.

“• Bringing hope, persistence and urgency to overcome obstacles.

“Several of the APAH founders attended the famous 1963 March on Washington. Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of eliminating racial and economic injustice in the nation seems more distant than ever. However, in this corner of the country, APAH’s founders have helped to build a more diverse and inclusive Arlington. As Rabbi Rami Shapiro wrote (inspired by the Prophet Micah): ‘Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world’s grief. Do justly, now. Love mercy, now. Walk humbly, now.’ That is my inspiration and advice.”