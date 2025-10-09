Meridian Field Hockey Returns Home On Senior Night, Beats Edison For 11th Straight Win

The Meridian High School field hockey team made its long-awaited return home, and got a pair of goals from three different players in a 6-0 win over Thomas Edison on Senior Night.

At nearly the exact same time that the puck dropped downtown on the Capitals’ 2025-26 season, it was a different kind of hockey that the sizable Falls Church crowd came out to see at Meridian. The Mustangs honored their six senior players and two managers prior to their first home game in 28 days, and then followed it up by earning their eleventh consecutive win of the year, needing only three periods to invoke Mercy Rule.

Zorah Randhawa opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, and Sara Meade made it 2-0 in the final minute of the second. Emma Flanagan tacked on a pair early in the third, and Randhawa and Meade added one more apiece in the following minutes to seal the deal.

During Meridian’s 11-game winning streak, it’s the tenth time the Mustangs have shut out their opponent, with the only goal against coming at Broad Run in the second of their six straight road contests back on September 19th. They’ve won their last five games by a combined score of 26-0.

With only four games left in the regular season, attention is now beginning to turn to playoff positioning. Meridian is currently the top seed in the Northwestern District.

“We think we can make another deep run this year,” head coach Anne Steenhoek said postgame. “Our goal is to get back to States, and hopefully go pretty far there.”

Next, the Mustangs will travel to Brentsville next Tuesday. After that, all of their final three regular season contests will be at home.