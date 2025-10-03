McKay Announces Resources To Assist Federal Workers

Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, issued the following statement today in light of the federal government shutdown and its impact on 80,000 federal workers in Fairfax County and government contractors:

“As many of you know, the federal government is currently shut down. This has a significant impact on our community, where approximately 80,000 residents are federal employees. A shutdown affects not only federal operations but also families, local businesses, and the broader regional economy.

“We know, and see through clear metrics, that this has been an extraordinarily hard year for federal workers, contractors, and the many businesses that have direct ties to the federal government or rely on a strong economy. These impacts ripple through our community, and nearly everyone likely knows a neighbor who is affected. The county itself is directly impacted as well, not only through these economic effects but also because we rely on federal revenues to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“Fairfax County has compiled resources to assist residents during this time, including a dedicated federal worker resource page and support through the Coordinated Services Planning (CSP) line:

“The county’s page provides information on county services and programs that may be helpful, as well as links to additional support. The CSP line is available to help residents connect with services and resources if they are struggling during this time.

“For additional context on local and national impacts, the two links below provide useful information. One is from the National Association of Counties, and the other is from our federally focused lobbyists. Both provide insights into which federal services remain open and which are closed:

“Fairfax County remains committed to supporting residents during this period. Please visit the county webpages linked above for information or reach out if you need assistance accessing available resources.”