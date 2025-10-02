Meridian Golf Highlights Mustang Sports With District Title

It was another exciting week of fall sports at Meridian High School, as several Mustang teams turned in standout performances on key dates across the calendar.

The football team delivered a resounding Homecoming win, routing Fauquier 60-22 on Friday night. The Mustangs bounced back in emphatic fashion from their road loss the week prior, improving to 3-2 on the year. The victory set them up with a chance to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they prepared to host James Wood.

Golf shined brightest of all, capturing the district championship last Thursday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Course. Meridian carded a team total of 315, nine strokes better than John Handley, to secure its second straight crown. Drew Fishel led the way with a 72 and Charles Griffith followed closely behind at 74. The team’s strong showing earned them a return trip to Shenandoah this week for the regional tournament.

Cross country continued its demanding slate by competing in the Oatlands Invitational on Saturday, an event that drew more than 90 schools. William Anderson finished 123rd overall, setting a new all-time course record for a Meridian runner, while Michelle Malheiro placed 127th to lead the girls’ squad. The team looked ahead to another big test with a trip to Gettysburg on the schedule for the coming weekend.

Field hockey’s dominance carried on during its long road trip. The Mustangs blanked Kettle Run 3-0 on Thursday to extend their winning streak and improve to 9-1 on the season. With the strong start firmly in hand, the team earned a well-deserved rest before traveling to Liberty (Bealeton) on October 7.

Girls volleyball had the week off, remaining 7-5 overall, while the boys’ team kept their recent resurgence going. After opening the year 0-10, the Mustangs notched their second win in three matches by defeating Thomas Jefferson in four sets on the road Wednesday.

With golf’s district crown and football’s Homecoming rout leading the way, it was a week filled with momentum for Mustang sports as October got underway.