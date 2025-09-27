Meridian Football Runs Up The Score In Homecoming Rout Over Fauquier

The Meridian High School football team was understandably frustrated after a tough road loss at Millbrook last week, and they took it out on an unsuspecting Fauquier with a 60-22 win on Homecoming night.

Duke Dawson had four touchdowns, including a kick return for a score. Oumar Thompson found the end zone twice, and the Mustang defense came up with a pair of interceptions in an all-around dominant performance by the home team. After leading 21-14 early in the second quarter, Meridian poured it on.

Both of Thompson’s touchdowns came in the opening frame, on the Mustangs’ first two drives. Fauquier fought back to make it a one possession game and got within striking distance of having a chance to tie, but a missed field goal turned the tides in Meridian’s direction for good. A few plays later, Dawson sprinted to the end zone from beyond midfield, and Fauquier’s next drive ended with a Jack Moore interception that nearly went the distance. A Cruz Ruoff keeper at the goal line made it 35-14 at the half.

Meridian never let off the gas, scoring 39 unanswered until Fauquier added a late score in the closing stages of the fourth quarter. Perhaps the highlight of the night was an acrobatic contested touchdown catch by Alex Jacobson, which brought the Mustangs to the half-century mark early in the final frame.

Head coach PJ Anderson described the win as a “total team effort” postgame, specifically giving a shoutout to the running backs, Dawson, Thompson, and Abe Ellis, for establishing the tone. “We knew Fauquier wouldn’t be a pushover,” Anderson stated. “We knew we had to dominate the second half… we wanted to go out there and put up 60.”

That they did. The resounding victory brings Meridian to 3-2 on the season, with wins in their past two home games. This was their first win in Northwestern District play.

Next week, the Mustangs will stay in Falls Church as the Colonels of James Wood come to town on Friday.