Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report 9-25-2025

Every four years, Virginia finds itself at the center of American politics. Only Virginia and New Jersey will elect a governor in 2025, and because Virginia is the more competitive state, we are seen as a national bellwether. Once again, our Commonwealth is in the spotlight because of what we will decide this November – and what it tells us about what’s going on in Washington.

In some years, the connection between state and national politics may not be that deep. But with Trump ordering the National Guard into the streets of D.C., thousands upon thousands of federal workers in Virginia out of work, and a Republican slate of candidates expressing full fealty to Trump, electing Democrats is the only way to protect Virginia from the chaos of Trump’s second term.

Democrats are offering a ticket that reflects both Virginia’s strength and its promise, offering experience, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to protecting our rights at a time when they have never been more at risk.

Abigail Spanberger has spent her career serving the American people, from law enforcement to Congress. She has lowered prescription drug costs, defended democracy from extremists, and worked across the aisle without compromising her values. As Governor, she will safeguard and strengthen our public schools, and tackle the rising cost of living that strains families across Virginia.

Ghazala Hashmi worked for thirty years teaching English literature, and broke barriers as the first Muslim and first Indian-American woman elected to Virginia’s Senate. She has championed contraception rights, defended public schools, and fought to ensure every community has a place in shaping our Commonwealth’s future

And former Delegate Jay Jones is running for Attorney General at a moment when that office could not be more critical. State attorneys general are the last line of defense against rollbacks on federal funding, civil rights, and voting access. Our Attorney General should be standing up for the many thousands of federal workers who have been illegally fired, and speaking out against Trump’s politicization of the Department of Justice. Jones will not hesitate to stand up to Trump when he threatens our communities, nor will he shy away from holding powerful interests accountable.

In recent years, we have seen reproductive rights stripped away, voting rights chipped at, and environmental protections weakened. We’ve seen immigrants and LGBTQ+ Americans targeted, and the trust we place in our democracy has been tested. Virginia must be a firewall against these forces.

This election is not just about politics, it’s about values. Do we believe Virginians should have the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions? Do we want our children to attend strong public schools? Do we want a fair economy where workers, families, and small businesses thrive, not just the wealthy and well-connected? Do we want leaders who defend democracy from those who would undermine it?

Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones answer those questions with a resounding yes. Together, they represent a vision of a Commonwealth that protects freedom, invests in opportunity, and stands up against tyranny. On November 4th, the eyes of the country will be on us. Let us send a message about who we are, and the future we choose.