Our Man In Arlington 9-25-2025

Where were you on the morning of September 11, 2001? The answer obviously depends on the year you were born. Most of you reading this column likely have very clear memories of that day. Around 9:30 that morning I was on the 13th floor of a building in the Courthouse area, sitting with my colleagues in the one office with a television, watching reports from New York City, when suddenly we were astonished to see smoke coming from the Pentagon.

Each month I write a Front-Page History column, capturing the context of what an “ordinary day” might have looked like for those living in Arlington at any particular time. These columns have reflected life in the 20th century, but in this month of September, I want to cover more recent history.

For this look-back to September 11, 2001, I reviewed the news before terror struck. What did our day look like while eating breakfast, reading the Washington Post? The front-page news of the Post had an ordinary feel to it.

The weather was listed as “Sunny, Pleasant.” The top headlines were about public health and environmental issues: “Broad Stem Cell Research Backed,” and “EPA to Urge Tighter Rules for Arsenic.” There was an article about the Virginia governor’s race, pitting Mark Warner against Republican Mark Earley (Virginia’s Attorney General). The “mounting budget shortfall” attributed to current Governor James Gilmore was the main topic of the day.

Another front-page headline had a theme familiar to us today: ”Poll Finds Public Wary of Tax Cut.” A fourth front-page story explored the trend of employees looking “beyond borders” for workers, with a headline as follows: “Use of Temporary Visa Programs Booming.”

In local news, there was an article about plans by the federal government to expand the Arlington National Cemetery. A coalition of groups opposed the expansion, including the Sierra Club, the NAACP, the National Park Service, and the Arlington County Board. Land to be taken included old-growth forested areas, and land that had been inhabited by Freedman’s Village after the Civil War. A 1975 federal agreement had given the land to the National Park Service in perpetuity. County Board chair Jay Fisette had a memorable quote in the article: “What does ‘in perpetuity’ mean?”

Other local news that week involved the release of the County budget report for Fiscal Year 2002, with topics that included affordable housing initiatives, and support for social services. There were a number of stories with concerns about the spread of the West Nile virus.

I discovered that the Post published a Special Late Edition that evening, which is fascinating “immediate history”. One of the headlines captured a familiar analogy: “This Is On The Scale of Pearl Harbor.” The articles had common themes of confusion and fear and anger. One story quoted a Crystal City resident, Johnny Cervantes, who worked for the IRS. His boss told the staff to go home after the report of the crash into the Pentagon. Cervantes said, “I think, like everyone else, I’m shocked. I’m walking home to Crystal City because I don’t want to take the subway.”

Much has been written about the tragedy of September 11, and the many stories of heroism and resilience. Among the available resources, I recommend the “After-Action Report on the Response to the September 11 Terrorist Attack,” which can be found on the County website. It is both somber and inspiring. It is an important document to help us keep that day in our collective historical memory.

Each year there are a number of ways that the community marks the day. This year the opportunities included a touching ceremony held at the County government center. Other people may have visited the memorial site at the Pentagon, or participated in the 9/11 National Day of Service. A year-round opportunity recommended by a friend is to support organizations dedicated to victims and first responders. All of these acts honor the memory of those lost, while fostering community resilience.

For those of us with clear memories of that day, a simple act of remembrance might be to share your memory with the younger generations.