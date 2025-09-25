Meridian Field Hockey Streak Rolls, Cross Country Shines at Home

Another week has gone by at Meridian High School, with a full month now in the books on the fall sports season. With October right around the corner, let’s take a look at how the Mustangs did.

Last week:

The football team was on the road in Winchester last Friday to face Millbrook and lost 35-21. This was a contest that could have gone either way, and the Mustangs showed impressive resilience despite a few bad breaks. They drop to 2-2 on the year.

Field hockey had another successful slate, beating Fauquier 1-0 on the road in an overtime thriller last Tuesday night and then winning four games in two days over the weekend in tournament play. They beat Broad Run 4-1, Thomas Jefferson 6-0, Jackson Reed 9-0, and host team Justice 4-0, extending their winning streak to nine games ever since their season-opening loss.

Girls’ volleyball saw mixed results during a busy stretch. The Mustangs beat Hayfield and Manassas Park at home early last week, each in three sets, before falling in five on the road to Kettle Run on Thursday. Over the weekend, they took one of three in tournament play, beating Robinson but losing to Centreville twice. They now sit at 7-5.

Meanwhile, the boys picked up their first win of the year on the road at Mount Vernon, doing so in a three-set sweep. It was sandwiched between two losses at Potomac and Maggie Walker, bringing them to 1-11.

Cross country hosted its annual home District meet last Tuesday at Mason District Park, and despite competing in less than ideal weather, the Mustangs had an impressive outing. The girls earned the team victory, led by Michelle Malheiro placing third individually, while the boys finished second to Warren County with William Anderson taking the individual win.

Golf came in 5th in their event last week.

This week:

The football team returns home Friday to host Fauquier on Homecoming night.

Field hockey will travel to Kettle Run Tonight for their lone matchup of the week.

Girls’ volleyball gets some much-needed rest until hosting Justice on Monday.

Cross country will head to the Oatlands Invitational on Saturday.